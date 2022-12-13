Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts ‘uncertain’ if Jonathan Taylor will play again in 2022 after latest injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor exited Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury. In a 2022 season
Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
Jeff Saturday 'felt really good' about Colts' failed fourth-down call vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday isn’t second-guessing his decision. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 36-yard line, the Colts coach had three options at his fingertips. Go for it, kick a field goal of roughly 54 yards, or punt. In five games as the Indianapolis interim coach, Saturday has been more likely than his predecessor...
Ole Miss Defeats Temple 63-55 at Home Thanks to Second-Half Comeback
The Ole Miss Rebels struggled out of the gate but managed to orchestrate a second-half comeback to beat the Temple Owls 63-55 at home.
