Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle

The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage

Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley

Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Wheelersburg delivers smashing punch to stump McDermott Northwest

Wheelersburg's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McDermott Northwest during a 49-11 blowout in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Wheelersburg and McDermott Northwest faced off on January 27, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School. For more, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair

Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeye Opportunity Program expansion announced for Mansfield campus

MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability. One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched...
MANSFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County

RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sgt. Eric Kocheran returns home to a hero’s welcome

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — After a month and several surgeries later, Sergeant Eric Kocheran returned home today. Kocheran was discharged this morning from Grant Medical Center in Columbus. A motorcade, including law enforcement agencies and first responders from Columbus to Chillicothe, joined in the procession. The motorcade then drove...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances

A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

