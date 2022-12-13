Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle
The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County trips Chillicothe Zane Trace in tenacious tussle
McArthur Vinton County showed its poise to outlast a game Chillicothe Zane Trace squad for a 44-41 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Recently on December 5, McArthur Vinton County squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview scores early, pulls away from Springfield Catholic Central
Jamestown Greeneview rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-31 win over Springfield Catholic Central in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on February 11, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Grove City shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Pickerington North
Grove City rallied from behind to knock off Pickerington North for a 39-23 verdict on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Pickerington North authored a promising start, taking a 9-6 advantage over Grove City at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage
Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley
Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wheelersburg delivers smashing punch to stump McDermott Northwest
Wheelersburg's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McDermott Northwest during a 49-11 blowout in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Wheelersburg and McDermott Northwest faced off on January 27, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Huber Heights Wayne claims close encounter of the winning kind over Beavercreek
Huber Heights Wayne could finally catch its breath after a close call against Beavercreek in a 78-72 victory at Beavercreek High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek played in a 62-54 game on January 28, 2022. We covered...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Sunbury Big Walnut earns tough verdict over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sunbury Big Walnut didn't mind, dispatching Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 61-53 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 51-49 game on February...
richlandsource.com
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair
Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
richlandsource.com
Buckeye Opportunity Program expansion announced for Mansfield campus
MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability. One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County
RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sgt. Eric Kocheran returns home to a hero’s welcome
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — After a month and several surgeries later, Sergeant Eric Kocheran returned home today. Kocheran was discharged this morning from Grant Medical Center in Columbus. A motorcade, including law enforcement agencies and first responders from Columbus to Chillicothe, joined in the procession. The motorcade then drove...
wosu.org
Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances
A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
WLWT 5
Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
Comments / 0