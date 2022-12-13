Read full article on original website
Rival reaction: Kansas head coach Bill Self discusses win over Indiana
Kansas head coach Bill Self discusses the win over No. 14 Indiana at Allen Fieldhouse. Self talks about what his team executed well against the Hoosiers, and what challenges Indiana presented going into the contest.
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino expected to play today at No. 8 Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is expected to play today. The No. 14 Hoosiers play at No. 8 Kansas today (noon, ESPN2). The 6-foot-6 freshman point guard started Indiana’s first seven games of the season but hasn’t played since IU’s win over No. 18 North Carolina on Nov. 30 due to a lower back issue, according to Indiana coach Mike Woodson.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's dominant win over Indiana
Kansas basketball defeated No. 14 Indiana 84-62 on Saturday. The Jayhawks dominated the game early on and seized that momentum for nearly the entirety of the matchup. KU also put a heavy focus on preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who struggled to find his footing for the Hoosiers for the entire game with only 13 points.
Live updates: Kansas vs. Indiana
Kansas is set to take on the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers for the first time since 2016. It is also the first time the two have met at Allen Fieldhouse since 1993. Want the latest Kansas headlines sent to your inbox? Click to sign up for Phog.net's daily newsletter!. Here...
Recap: No. 14 Indiana blown out on the road at No. 8 Kansas, 84-62
Any ideas of a potential top-10 road win for No. 14 Indiana on Saturday afternoon were quickly and abruptly dealt with by No. 8 Kansas. After the Jayhawks took a 15-point lead at halftime, the result was all but decided as the reigning national champions blew out the Hoosiers, 84-62.
Three observations from Kansas' 84-62 win over Indiana
Kansas improved to 10-1 and continued its dominant play in the month of December on Saturday, blowing out No. 14-ranked Indiana 84-62. KU jumped out to an early 12-2 lead and never looked back. KU controlled the game and led wire to wire, extending its advantage to a game-high 24 points late in the second half. KU's lead hovered around the 13-point mark for most of the game. As a team, KU shot 51 percent from the field and held Indiana to 38 percent shooting from the field.
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson updates Jalen Hood-Schifino's injury status ahead of Kansas game
Will Indiana starting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino be available for IU's marquee showdown against No. 8 Kansas on Saturday afternoon? That's the looming question for the Hoosiers, and IU coach Mike Woodson's update on Thursday morning provided more clarity on the freshman guard. "Well, today (Thursday), we're gonna start him out...
Kansas basketball: Jayhawks look national-title good in win over Indiana Hoosiers
No. 8 Kansas didn't waste time jumping all over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday, building a double-digit lead before the first television timeout and rolling to an 84-62 victory. Late in the game, ESPN personality Dick Vitale expressed his disbelief in the result. "Dominant, dominant," Vitale exclaimed. "Wire to wire,...
