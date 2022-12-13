Kansas improved to 10-1 and continued its dominant play in the month of December on Saturday, blowing out No. 14-ranked Indiana 84-62. KU jumped out to an early 12-2 lead and never looked back. KU controlled the game and led wire to wire, extending its advantage to a game-high 24 points late in the second half. KU's lead hovered around the 13-point mark for most of the game. As a team, KU shot 51 percent from the field and held Indiana to 38 percent shooting from the field.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO