Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino expected to play today at No. 8 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is expected to play today. The No. 14 Hoosiers play at No. 8 Kansas today (noon, ESPN2). The 6-foot-6 freshman point guard started Indiana’s first seven games of the season but hasn’t played since IU’s win over No. 18 North Carolina on Nov. 30 due to a lower back issue, according to Indiana coach Mike Woodson.
Irish Picking Up the Pieces Post-Marquette, Final Exams

A little more than a year ago, Mike Brey took his Notre Dame basketball team to the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. to take on Boston College, a frequent whipping post for the Irish through the years. But on December 3 of 2021, the roles were reversed. The Irish...
Notre Dame’s Bowl Roster: Portal, Pros, and Injuries

Irish Illustrated formerly referred to December as ‘Surgery Season’ for the walking wounded of college football. It’s now instead ‘Roster Rejuvenation’ (sounds better than “movement”) with the following impacting Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina—and beyond. BOWL OPT OUTS.
Live updates: Kansas vs. Indiana

Kansas is set to take on the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers for the first time since 2016. It is also the first time the two have met at Allen Fieldhouse since 1993. Want the latest Kansas headlines sent to your inbox? Click to sign up for Phog.net's daily newsletter!. Here...
Three observations from Kansas' 84-62 win over Indiana

Kansas improved to 10-1 and continued its dominant play in the month of December on Saturday, blowing out No. 14-ranked Indiana 84-62. KU jumped out to an early 12-2 lead and never looked back. KU controlled the game and led wire to wire, extending its advantage to a game-high 24 points late in the second half. KU's lead hovered around the 13-point mark for most of the game. As a team, KU shot 51 percent from the field and held Indiana to 38 percent shooting from the field.
