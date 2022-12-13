Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle
The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown severs Batavia's hopes
Mt. Orab Western Brown collected a solid win over Batavia in a 60-41 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Batavia squared off with January 24, 2022 at Batavia High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair
Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County trips Chillicothe Zane Trace in tenacious tussle
McArthur Vinton County showed its poise to outlast a game Chillicothe Zane Trace squad for a 44-41 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Recently on December 5, McArthur Vinton County squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wheelersburg delivers smashing punch to stump McDermott Northwest
Wheelersburg's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McDermott Northwest during a 49-11 blowout in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Wheelersburg and McDermott Northwest faced off on January 27, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashland Blazer unloads on Ironton
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Ashland Blazer turned out the lights on Ironton 69-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Ashland Blazer drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Ironton after the first quarter.
Comments / 0