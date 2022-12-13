Read full article on original website
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah vs. Gigi Gianni and Adriana Gambino. *Lana Star's big announcement. *Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Chantilly Chella. *The Disciplinarian vs. Jessie Jones. *Wrecking Ball vs. Leia Makoa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
THEORY VS. SETH HEADLINES HOLIDAY SUPERSHOWS, NXT IN TAMPA & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium with NXT Champ Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Cora Jade and Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will hold several Supershow Holiday Tour live events this weekend as well. Tonight, they are in Moline, IL at the...
NEW TAG CHAMPS CROWNED, DREAMER IS DONE WITH BULLY RAY, CONTRACT SIGNING & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Impact Wrestling on AXS TV opened with highlights of the last few weeks. They went back and forth with some solid action early. Edwards nailed several chops but was cut off and hit with a suplex. Edwards escaped a submission by scrambling to the floor. Edwards nailed a big boot and superkick. Edwards went for the Tiger Driver but Delirious escaped and turned it into an armbar submission. Delirious went for a submission but was trapped and pinned.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, A GAUNTLET NEXT WEEK, THAT POOR APRON, UNCLE HOWDY, AND A BIG MAIN EVENT TO END THE WWE TELEVISION YEAR
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso emerge. Match Number One: Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox versus Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai (with Bayley) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Liv...
RINGSIDEFEST 2022 NEXT WEEK, COMPLETE DETAILS, SUBWAY MANIA, TWO NEW WWE RUMBLE DVDS AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following the Usos will be their special guests next week for the 2022 Ringsidefest next week:. Titus O'Neil was interviewed by NBC's Washington, DC affiliate at this link. Thanks to Mike K. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will be released on DVD as...
MANDY ROSE IN AEW?, NAOMI, WRESTLEHOUSE, THE LATEST VINCE ALLEGATION AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Is the Vince McMahon tanning salon incident that was mentioned on the site this week the same incident from years ago?. if you are referring to the incident mentioned by The Wall Street Journal, no. The incident cited by WSJ...
FIRST ROUND MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
The following first round matches have been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament at The Globe Theater:. Created in 2005, the two day tournament is generally considered one of the top events within independent wrestling. Previous winners:. 2005 - Chris Bosh. 2006 - Davey Richards. 2007...
MOX VS. GUEVARA AND MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Dynamite was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross. Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara. They start already in the ring and Sammy hits a leaping knee strikes and...
FORMER TNA AND WWE OFFICIAL BRIAN WITTENSTEIN LAUNCHES PROTOTYPE TALENT AGENCY
Talent agent Brian Wittenstein is forming a new venture, Prototype Talent Agency. He will launch with many of his existing clients, including Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor, The Imperfects), WWE’s “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (Arrow, Go-Big Show), Piper Curda (Legacies, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Emery Kelly (Alexa & Katie, Big Shot), Ricky Garcia (Bigger Fatter Liar, Best Friends Whenever), Major Curda (KPOP on Broadway, Riverdale), Brandi Rhodes (Rhodes to The Top, WAGS Atlanta), Owen Patrick Joyner (Something Here, Julie & The Phantoms), Julia Garcia (Sydney to the.
THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN OF 2022 IS...
Announced for the 12/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and mystery partner of Owens' choice. It should be noted John Cena has already been announced as appearing on the episode. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
FORMER ROH CHAMPION SAYS HE HAS SIGNED WITH....
Former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham stated during a backstage interview that he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
BOOKER T RESPONDS TO MANDY WWE FIRING AND MORE NOTES
The Rock's Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. Booker T reacts- Mandy Rose Released by WWE + Roxanne Wins NXT Championship. Grayson Waller on comparisons to The Miz: WWE After The Bell, Dec. 16, 2022. Xavier Woods Goes Head-to-Head Against A Wheel of Cheese in Multiversus. If you...
COMPLETE WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS FOR NEXT WEEK
WWE is currently taping next week's Smackdown at the Allstate Arena in Chicago:. *Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet match to become the top contender for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women’s Championship, defeating Shayna Baszler. *Rey Mysterip pinned Angel Garza. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in the crowd. Rey Mysterio dared...
THE GREATEST WHAT IF? IN PRO WRESTLING HISTORY, MANDY ROSE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What do you think is the greatest "What It?" in pro wrestling history?. I don't think - I KNOW what the greatest What If? in pro wrestling history was, because we all lived through it. It's what if COVID had never hit.
AEW RETURNING TO NYC AREA, PRE-SALE CODE FOR WINNIPEG DEBUT, FORMER WWE STAR AT DYNAMITE & MORE
AEW announced they will return to the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on Wednesday 4/5/23. Tickets will go on sale 12/23. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow for AEW's Tuesday 3/14/23 debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Canada Life Center tomorrow at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code TDPW2X.
WWE'S NEW CHAMP, ASUKA HEADING HOME AND MORE
Apollo Crews on return to NXT, the accent, fatherhood, and more! | FULL EP | Out of Character. I'm going to Japan to look for something I forgot. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE TAPING TWO EPISODES OF SMACKDOWN TOMORROW IN CHICAGO
The WWE Friday Night Smackdown episode on Friday 12/23 will not be live. WWE will tape that episode tomorrow in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
FORMER WWE NXT, EVOLVE STAR TO MAKE IMPACT WRESTLING DEBUT
Former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene, 29, will be making his Impact Wrestling debut shortly. Greene worked several matches at last week's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Green is not slated for tonight's Impact broadcast but will begin popping up in the weeks to come.
AEW'S NEWEST SIGNING ACTION ANDRETTI TO HEADLINE MCW SEASON'S BEATINGS IN MARYLAND
On the heels of the biggest win of his career on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho, Action Andretti is set to defend the MCW Heavyweight title Against The former Champion The Mecca in an "I Quit Match". Seasons Beatings will feature nine big matches and is the final MCW Pro Wrestling Event of 2022 and if you cannot be there live you can watch the event one week later on FITE. A Special Pre Show Meet & Greet with MCW Champion and AEW's newest signee Action Andretti and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 5:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet.
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS LINEUP
The complete lineup for tonight's Impact on AXS tonight features:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. *Bully Ray vs. John Skyler. *Major Players vs....
