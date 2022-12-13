On the heels of the biggest win of his career on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho, Action Andretti is set to defend the MCW Heavyweight title Against The former Champion The Mecca in an "I Quit Match". Seasons Beatings will feature nine big matches and is the final MCW Pro Wrestling Event of 2022 and if you cannot be there live you can watch the event one week later on FITE. A Special Pre Show Meet & Greet with MCW Champion and AEW's newest signee Action Andretti and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 5:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO