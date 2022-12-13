Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
THEORY VS. SETH HEADLINES HOLIDAY SUPERSHOWS, NXT IN TAMPA & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium with NXT Champ Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Cora Jade and Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will hold several Supershow Holiday Tour live events this weekend as well. Tonight, they are in Moline, IL at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TAPING DARK TODAY, UPDATED DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SAN ANTONIO
AEW will be taping a ton of Dark matches today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The updated AEW Dynamite lineup for this Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE MERCH, UPDATE ON FORMER TALENTS, CENA AND MORE
WWE Shop has a Tribute to the Troops The Bloodline "We The Ones" special edition camouflage T-shirt. The former Kalisto and Sam Gradwell are among a group of ex-WWE stars currently in Pakistan taking part in a 'Ring of Pakistan' event. SmackDown in Three: Cena.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS OF SMACKDOWN
Scheduled for next Friday's Smackdown, which was taped tonight in Chicago:. *Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman in a Streetfight. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Hit Row. *Xia Li vs. Emma vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler: Gauntlet...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
*KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito. *New Japan Strong Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Misterioso & Barrett Brown. *Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT CARDONA ON WANTING TO RETURN TO WWE
On the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona addressed future goals with WWE:. “And I’ll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. I’d be lying to you right now if, listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’. You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or I never want to uh, have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one, so um not saying you know there’s this plan to go back as soon as possible but, before I hang up the boots I’d love to go back at least one time. For sure”.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah vs. Gigi Gianni and Adriana Gambino. *Lana Star's big announcement. *Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Chantilly Chella. *The Disciplinarian vs. Jessie Jones. *Wrecking Ball vs. Leia Makoa.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BOOKER T RESPONDS TO MANDY WWE FIRING AND MORE NOTES
The Rock's Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. Booker T reacts- Mandy Rose Released by WWE + Roxanne Wins NXT Championship. Grayson Waller on comparisons to The Miz: WWE After The Bell, Dec. 16, 2022. Xavier Woods Goes Head-to-Head Against A Wheel of Cheese in Multiversus.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN OF 2022 IS...
Announced for the 12/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and mystery partner of Owens' choice. It should be noted John Cena has already been announced as appearing on the episode.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *The Best Friends & Dustin Rhodes & Orange Cassidy vs. Danhausen vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian & Trent Seven. *Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti. *Sky Blue vs. Dr. Britt Baker. *FTR to appear. *Wardlow...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
*Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne. *Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer. *Trick Williams vs. Hank Walker. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOHN CENA RETURNING TO THE RING
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RINGSIDEFEST 2022 NEXT WEEK, COMPLETE DETAILS, SUBWAY MANIA, TWO NEW WWE RUMBLE DVDS AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following the Usos will be their special guests next week for the 2022 Ringsidefest next week:. Titus O'Neil was interviewed by NBC's Washington, DC affiliate at this link. Thanks to Mike K. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will be released on DVD as...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS IS...
Scheduled to headline tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is Impact Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Impact vs. Honor No More. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHRIS JERICHO TO STAR IN A NEW MOVIE AND MORE
Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chris Jericho is the lead in the upcoming wrestling themed horror movie Dark Match. The film which just wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The film was written and directed by Lowell Dean.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAKES MANDY ROSE DEPARTURE OFFICIAL
Mandy Rose has been moved to the WWE.com Alumni section, with that movie quietly confirming that Rose has been released by the company. WWE has not commented on her release publicly.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS LINEUP
The complete lineup for tonight's Impact on AXS tonight features:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. *Bully Ray vs. John Skyler. *Major Players vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE IN AEW?, NAOMI, WRESTLEHOUSE, THE LATEST VINCE ALLEGATION AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Is the Vince McMahon tanning salon incident that was mentioned on the site this week the same incident from years ago?. if you are referring to the incident mentioned by The Wall Street Journal, no. The incident cited by WSJ...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: MIRO ON POTENTIAL AEW TV RETURN
AEW star Miro and his wife, former WWE star CJ "Lana" Perry were interviewed by MuseTV at the premiere for Disney+'s new National Treasure series:. When asked about his potential return to AEW programming, Miro said, "It's not up to me. I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity."
