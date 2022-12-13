ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW TAPING DARK TODAY, UPDATED DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SAN ANTONIO

AEW will be taping a ton of Dark matches today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The updated AEW Dynamite lineup for this Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW WWE MERCH, UPDATE ON FORMER TALENTS, CENA AND MORE

WWE Shop has a Tribute to the Troops The Bloodline "We The Ones" special edition camouflage T-shirt. The former Kalisto and Sam Gradwell are among a group of ex-WWE stars currently in Pakistan taking part in a 'Ring of Pakistan' event. SmackDown in Three: Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TOP MATCHES FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS OF SMACKDOWN

Scheduled for next Friday's Smackdown, which was taped tonight in Chicago:. *Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman in a Streetfight. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Hit Row. *Xia Li vs. Emma vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler: Gauntlet...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW

*KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito. *New Japan Strong Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Misterioso & Barrett Brown. *Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MATT CARDONA ON WANTING TO RETURN TO WWE

On the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona addressed future goals with WWE:. “And I’ll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. I’d be lying to you right now if, listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’. You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or I never want to uh, have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one, so um not saying you know there’s this plan to go back as soon as possible but, before I hang up the boots I’d love to go back at least one time. For sure”.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW

Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah vs. Gigi Gianni and Adriana Gambino. *Lana Star's big announcement. *Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Chantilly Chella. *The Disciplinarian vs. Jessie Jones. *Wrecking Ball vs. Leia Makoa.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BOOKER T RESPONDS TO MANDY WWE FIRING AND MORE NOTES

The Rock's Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. Booker T reacts- Mandy Rose Released by WWE + Roxanne Wins NXT Championship. Grayson Waller on comparisons to The Miz: WWE After The Bell, Dec. 16, 2022. Xavier Woods Goes Head-to-Head Against A Wheel of Cheese in Multiversus.
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN OF 2022 IS...

Announced for the 12/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and mystery partner of Owens' choice. It should be noted John Cena has already been announced as appearing on the episode.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *The Best Friends & Dustin Rhodes & Orange Cassidy vs. Danhausen vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian & Trent Seven. *Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti. *Sky Blue vs. Dr. Britt Baker. *FTR to appear. *Wardlow...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW

*Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne. *Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer. *Trick Williams vs. Hank Walker. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana.
Pro Wrestling Insider

JOHN CENA RETURNING TO THE RING

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS IS...

Scheduled to headline tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is Impact Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Impact vs. Honor No More. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CHRIS JERICHO TO STAR IN A NEW MOVIE AND MORE

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chris Jericho is the lead in the upcoming wrestling themed horror movie Dark Match. The film which just wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The film was written and directed by Lowell Dean.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAKES MANDY ROSE DEPARTURE OFFICIAL

Mandy Rose has been moved to the WWE.com Alumni section, with that movie quietly confirming that Rose has been released by the company. WWE has not commented on her release publicly.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS LINEUP

The complete lineup for tonight's Impact on AXS tonight features:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. *Bully Ray vs. John Skyler. *Major Players vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: MIRO ON POTENTIAL AEW TV RETURN

AEW star Miro and his wife, former WWE star CJ "Lana" Perry were interviewed by MuseTV at the premiere for Disney+'s new National Treasure series:. When asked about his potential return to AEW programming, Miro said, "It's not up to me. I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity."

