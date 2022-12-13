ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

CHRIS JERICHO TO STAR IN A NEW MOVIE AND MORE

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chris Jericho is the lead in the upcoming wrestling themed horror movie Dark Match. The film which just wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The film was written and directed by Lowell Dean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy