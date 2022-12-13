Notice to bid for the Perrysburg-Holland Road Bridge #616 Replacement Project, PID #112146 and Brint Road & Centennial Road Intersection Roundabout, PID #110345.

Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
North Toledo water main break now called a water system failure
The break is now being called a water system failure, city official Ed Moore said. The piping, installed in 1931, that caused the flooding, has since been replaced.
WTOL-TV
Three kids, three adults recued from north Toledo house fire early Friday
One adult was transported to the hospital to be checked out. No other injuries were reported.
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
New York man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash early Wednesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A New York man was killed after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike overnight in Wood County. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 67. The driver of a cargo van crashed into the back of a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road.
WTOL-TV
Toledo fire chief explains how firefighters missed bodies in burning building
Toledo fire chief explains how firefighters missed two bodies in a Dec. 5 house fire. Police found the bodies Dec. 15 while investigating 2 missing teens.
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
WTOL-TV
Gas station employee stabbed in west Toledo late Wednesday
The 32-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has not been arrested.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
13abc.com
Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well
WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies...
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
wtvbam.com
One dead, two injured in Hillsdale County mobile home fire
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman lost her life and two other persons were injured Monday morning in a Hillsdale County mobile home fire. The Hillsdale County Sheriffs’ Office says the fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue.
Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
13abc.com
Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, new charges filed
Toledo police search a home where two missing teens were last scene. Documents obtained by 13abc say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home on Maumee Ave, where police executed the search warrant. Police find 2...
13abc.com
Bodies of missing Toledo teens identified
A few flakes and a chilly breeze through the weekend, though we're eyeing a colder, snowier system late next week. Dan Smith explains.
fox2detroit.com
2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
