richlandsource.com
Montpelier blitzes Fayette in dominating victory
Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-31 win over Fayette during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Montpelier and Fayette played in a 49-20 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defiance edges Van Wert in tough test
Defiance swapped jabs before dispatching Van Wert 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-11 lead over Van Wert.
richlandsource.com
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley manhandles Lima Temple Christian
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lima Temple Christian 59-29 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Lima Temple Christian after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Paulding wills its way past Antwerp in overtime
Paulding didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Antwerp 48-43 at Paulding High on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Paulding squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County trips Chillicothe Zane Trace in tenacious tussle
McArthur Vinton County showed its poise to outlast a game Chillicothe Zane Trace squad for a 44-41 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Recently on December 5, McArthur Vinton County squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
Lima News
College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American
Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
themirrornewspaper.com
Traffic Flow On Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge Is Restored To Full Capacity
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The traffic flow on the Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge is back to full capacity for the first time in months, thanks to a decision made last Friday by Maumee city officials to remove the temporary cones and allow the full unobstructed flow of traffic traveling from Perrysburg into uptown Maumee.
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
Barstool Sportsbook may be fined after live show at the University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.
13abc.com
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
WLWT 5
Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
New York man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash early Wednesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A New York man was killed after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike overnight in Wood County. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 67. The driver of a cargo van crashed into the back of a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road.
