TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO