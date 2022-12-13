ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, OH

richlandsource.com

Montpelier blitzes Fayette in dominating victory

Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-31 win over Fayette during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Montpelier and Fayette played in a 49-20 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
MONTPELIER, OH
richlandsource.com

Defiance edges Van Wert in tough test

Defiance swapped jabs before dispatching Van Wert 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-11 lead over Van Wert.
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley manhandles Lima Temple Christian

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lima Temple Christian 59-29 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Lima Temple Christian after the first quarter.
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta

Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
richlandsource.com

Paulding wills its way past Antwerp in overtime

Paulding didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Antwerp 48-43 at Paulding High on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Paulding squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
PAULDING, OH
richlandsource.com

Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American

Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Traffic Flow On Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge Is Restored To Full Capacity

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The traffic flow on the Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge is back to full capacity for the first time in months, thanks to a decision made last Friday by Maumee city officials to remove the temporary cones and allow the full unobstructed flow of traffic traveling from Perrysburg into uptown Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG

A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Cleveland.com

Barstool Sportsbook may be fined after live show at the University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14

James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

New York man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash early Wednesday

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A New York man was killed after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike overnight in Wood County. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 67. The driver of a cargo van crashed into the back of a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

