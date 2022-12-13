ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian commanders and Iranian businessmen sanctioned by UK

By Arpan Rai and Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwSV8_0jgTTdMn00

The UK has sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks.

The FCDO said Iranian-manufactured drones had played a central role in attacks on civilians, citing US information showing Iran has become one of Russia ’s top military backers, sending hundreds of drones to Russia.

“Russian forces’ calculated attacks on cities and innocent civilians in Ukraine will not go unanswered,” foreign secretary James Cleverly said.

“The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with Putin in a desperate attempt to survive.”

Mr Cleverly said among those sanctioned were Major General Robert Baranov, believed to be the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.

Meanwhile on the war front, over 50 per cent of the Donetsk region has now been captured by Mr Putin’s forces, according to an update early this morning from a Russia-backed official in Ukraine’s east.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy