ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, CO

Morgan County residents prepare for blizzard conditions

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQZVy_0jgTTW8a00

Morgan County residents prepare for blizzard conditions 02:30

Shovels, salt, and even snow blowers were flying off the shelves at a Fort Morgan hardware store on Monday, as residents prepared for the big winter storm on the way. Ackley ACE employee Jacob Fritzler said the blizzard warning has been the talk of the town for a few days now.

CBS

"Especially heaters, hand warmers, just everything. I think people are kind of preparing for it," said Fritzler. "I think we're supposed to get like 8 inches, that's still a lot, but it's kind of normal for this area. It's funny because it was sunny today, and the big blizzard just comes in one night."

David Martin, the Morgan County Sheriff, told CBS News Colorado they've already had two weather briefings with the National Weather Service.

"National Weather Service has termed this storm as a life-threatening event with up to 50-60 mph winds, blowing snow. Out on the eastern plains when it's blowing snow like that it drifts, and becomes very dangerous and white out conditions."

Martin said that overnight the fleet team will be out evaluating and plowing roads. The county anticipates school and business closures, and additional resources are also deploying to the area, like Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery, who arrived late Monday night. Martin also said that when a road is closed, people should not try to find an alternative route.

"You need to stay home, stay off the roads," said Martin. "We have limited resources to try to reach people that become stranded. We have other emergencies going on, and it takes away from our resource pool when we have to try to get to stranded motorists,"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fe4n_0jgTTW8a00
CBS

The Brush Police Department is also proving the county with an MRAP vehicle. As those in the area wait for the storm's arrival, many in the county are hunkering down in the meantime.

"Stay warm, make sure your heater is working, just be safe on the roads," Fritzler said.

If you have an immediate emergency you should call 911. You can also call 811 for help with other county services.

Comments / 0

Related
akronnewsreporter.com

‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’

Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
FORT MORGAN, CO
CBS Denver

Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
STERLING, CO
OutThere Colorado

Extreme weather closes multiple state parks in Colorado

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, multiple state parks in northeast Colorado have been closed today as severe winter weather rolls through the area. Blizzard conditions have resulted in widespread road closures and limited visibility in this part of the state. Jackson Lake State Park, located in Morgan County and...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Snow, gusty winds to create tricky travel in parts of Weld County

Residents in some parts of northern Colorado could be waking up Tuesday to blizzard-like conditions or at the very least some snow depending on where you live. The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for the Eastern Plains and the eastern half of Weld County. But this storm is a strange one with forecasters saying there will be vast differences between the eastern and western parts of Weld County. Eastern Weld County can expect between 4 and 10 inches while Greeley could see anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snow depending on how far west the storm moves. Winds of up to 45 miles per hour are also possible. Snow is expected to taper off near I-25 by midday though blowing and drifting snow could create issues on the roadways.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Strongest storm this season slams northeastern Colorado

It was the strongest storm the state’s seen so far this year. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds made for blowing snow in Greeley and the west side of Weld County. But to the east in the northern plains, whiteout conditions left dozens of roads, including major highways and all roads north of I-70 closed Tuesday. They’ve since reopened. Travel impacts are expected to remain throughout the day Wednesday with gusty windy and heavy snow continuing to fall in the high country in the northeastern plains. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will also be with us for the next few days.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen

COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Shooting involving police takes place on I-76

Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
HUDSON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Adams County judge dismisses murder charges in toddler's fentanyl poisoning death

An Adams County judge dismissed first-degree murder charges against Brighton parents accused of causing the fentanyl poisoning death of their 2-year-old girl, according to an order filed this month. Chief Judge Don Quick of the 17th Judicial District ruled the evidence does not support allegations that Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 31, "knowingly caused the death" of their 22-month-old baby, Aviyana Ramona Montoya. The girl died Jan. 2, the...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy