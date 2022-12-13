Morgan County residents prepare for blizzard conditions 02:30

Shovels, salt, and even snow blowers were flying off the shelves at a Fort Morgan hardware store on Monday, as residents prepared for the big winter storm on the way. Ackley ACE employee Jacob Fritzler said the blizzard warning has been the talk of the town for a few days now.

CBS

"Especially heaters, hand warmers, just everything. I think people are kind of preparing for it," said Fritzler. "I think we're supposed to get like 8 inches, that's still a lot, but it's kind of normal for this area. It's funny because it was sunny today, and the big blizzard just comes in one night."

David Martin, the Morgan County Sheriff, told CBS News Colorado they've already had two weather briefings with the National Weather Service.

"National Weather Service has termed this storm as a life-threatening event with up to 50-60 mph winds, blowing snow. Out on the eastern plains when it's blowing snow like that it drifts, and becomes very dangerous and white out conditions."

Martin said that overnight the fleet team will be out evaluating and plowing roads. The county anticipates school and business closures, and additional resources are also deploying to the area, like Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery, who arrived late Monday night. Martin also said that when a road is closed, people should not try to find an alternative route.

"You need to stay home, stay off the roads," said Martin. "We have limited resources to try to reach people that become stranded. We have other emergencies going on, and it takes away from our resource pool when we have to try to get to stranded motorists,"

CBS

The Brush Police Department is also proving the county with an MRAP vehicle. As those in the area wait for the storm's arrival, many in the county are hunkering down in the meantime.

"Stay warm, make sure your heater is working, just be safe on the roads," Fritzler said.

If you have an immediate emergency you should call 911. You can also call 811 for help with other county services.