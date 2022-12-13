Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Red Robin COO Michael Buchmeier is leaving the company
Red Robin COO Michael Buchmeier is leaving the burger chain after a combined 25 years there. It's the latest change to the C-suite under new CEO G.J. Hart, who in October named a new CFO and chief legal officer and announced the departures of the brand's chief concept officer and chief information officer.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A former Quiznos franchisee comes back to the brand
Parish Patel became a Quiznos operator in 2003, eventually opening four stores in the Tucson, Ariz., area. It was a good time to join the sandwich chain. Quiznos had more than 4,000 locations and counting and had emerged as a threat to Subway thanks to its unique toasted subs and edgy marketing.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How Gavin Kaysen defines his role as chef-CEO as he expands his restaurant company in new directions
Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen has been instrumental in turning Minneapolis into a dining destination, moving back to his hometown after advancing his career in Daniel Boulud’s New York City restaurants. Eight years ago, he opened Spoon and Stable and has since added two restaurants - Demi, Mara - and...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
White Castle gives $25K in NFT proceeds to employees
White Castle is turning nonfungible tokens into employee aid. The 350-unit slider chain on Friday announced that it’s giving $25,000 from the sale of NFTs to its Team Member Relief Fund for helping staff in need. White Castle began selling the NFTs one year ago to commemorate its 100th...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s wants to power its supply chain with solar
McDonald’s will use the sun to power its supply chain. The Chicago-based burger giant and its distributors on Thursday announced a deal to purchase enough power from a solar project in Texas to support 100% of the energy needs from its U.S. logistics supply chain. McDonald’s and all five...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Pizza Hut searches for the Fountain of Youth
Pizza Hut is apparently just like every other Baby Boomer: It wants to get younger. The 64-year-old pizza chain has traditionally been popular among older consumers, who remember the brand fondly as the place they went to as kids after soccer games where they cashed in their Book It coupons.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
For cookie chains, the future is looking sweet
Reality Check: Amid the harumphing by both sides, the actual points of disagreement between labor and management are starting to become clear. Behind Yum Brands’ effort to make technology an ever-present part of its business. The owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger both acquires and...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The year of MrBeast, old timey LTOs and Italian beef sandwiches
With 2022 drawing to a close, it’s time to look back on what was a classic tale of the best of times and worst of times—or in this case, headwinds and tailwinds. Food and commodity costs kept climbing. Labor costs soared, but even with higher wages, it was a struggle to convince workers to come back to the restaurant industry, and even harder to make them stay.
Comments / 0