ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Alex Daniel netted a game-high 17 points to lead Wilwood past Penns Grove, 40-40, in Wildwood. Ryan Troiano added nine points, four assists, and three steals, Anthony Freeman had eight points, seven boards, and two steals, and Brian Cunniff chipped in with six points in the win for Wildwood. Wildwood...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Results and links for Sat., Dec. 17

Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep (4-0), 11:30am. Mountain Lakes (0-3) vs. Montville (2-0-1) at Mennen, 8:15pm. Johnson (1-3) vs. West Orange (1-0) at Codey Arena, 5:45pm. Oratory (0-1) at Mendham (0-1), 6:15pm. Cranford (0-1-1) at Frisch (2-0), 8:50pm. Independent. Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap

Naire Preston scored 17 points while Grady Griffin netted 16 points to lead Ewing to a 62-46 win over Hopewell Valley, in Pennington. Ewing (1-0) led 37-29 at the half. Joel Cineus added on 11 points to the win. Jake O’Grady scored 12 points for Hopewell Valley (0-1), while Kevin...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Colts Neck defeats Manalapan

Colts Neck defeated Manalapan 48-34, in Manalapan. Colts Neck (1-0) starts this season off with a victory after its last season ended with a loss in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament. Manalapan drops to 0-1 to start the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Beast of the East, 2022: Third-round pairings for N.J. wrestlers

We’re through the second round of the 30th annual Beast of the Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Garden State grapplers in the field have brought strong stuff to the mat thus far and some sit in the driver’s seat to stand high on the podium in Newark.
NEWARK, DE
NJ.com

Livingston over Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap

Livingston took a 50-27 road win over Newark Academy, in Livingston. Livingston improved to 1-0 with the win. Issac Stein netted 16 points for Newark Academy (0-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City over Pennsauken - Boys Basketball recap

Gilly Chery starred for Burlington City with 27 points in its 84-70 win over Pennsauken in Burlington City. Lovion Bell added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Burlington City, which jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. Aaron Young chipped in with 15 points in the victory. Vance Brown...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap

Savannah Steele scored 24 points to lead Glen Ridge in a 62-44 win over Newark East Side, in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (2-0) led 30-22 at the half. Kahmiyah Napier posted a double-double for Newark East Side (1-1) with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals. Niaja Troutman chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Randolph - Boys basketball recap

John Cristillo led all scorers with 10 points for Sparta in its season-opening 58-26 win over Randolph in Randolph. Sparta took a 10-point lead into halftime before rolling in the second half as it outscored Randolph 30-8. Finn Mell also added nine points. Ryan Kress recorded eight points for Randolph...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Katie Gorski scored 22 points to lead Montville to a 60-48 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Grace Kowalski added on 12 points for Montville (1-0), while Jackie Cinella chipped in 11 points. Madison Miller led Pope John (0-1), with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Addison Platt posted five...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville gets past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap

Jackie Maleson had 12 points and Ava Aldarelli tallied eight points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead Robbinsville to a 33-20 win over Hamilton West in Robbinsville. Abby Reagan finished with eight points and four steals while Sienna Mora Blancafort had four steals for Robbinsville (1-0). Katie Fowler had three steals.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy