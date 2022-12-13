Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Related
Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
Wildwood over Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Alex Daniel netted a game-high 17 points to lead Wilwood past Penns Grove, 40-40, in Wildwood. Ryan Troiano added nine points, four assists, and three steals, Anthony Freeman had eight points, seven boards, and two steals, and Brian Cunniff chipped in with six points in the win for Wildwood. Wildwood...
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Sat., Dec. 17
Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep (4-0), 11:30am. Mountain Lakes (0-3) vs. Montville (2-0-1) at Mennen, 8:15pm. Johnson (1-3) vs. West Orange (1-0) at Codey Arena, 5:45pm. Oratory (0-1) at Mendham (0-1), 6:15pm. Cranford (0-1-1) at Frisch (2-0), 8:50pm. Independent. Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep...
No. 12 Manasquan over Archbishop Carroll (PA) - She Got Game Classic Girls Basketball recap
Olivia Shaughnessy notched 17 points for Manasquan, No 12. in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 55-45 comeback victory over Archbishop Carroll (PA) in the She Got Game Classic in Holmdel. Hope Masonius added 14 points for Manasquan, which trailed 40-33 after three quarters and outscore Archbishop Carroll 22-5 to...
Ewing over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Naire Preston scored 17 points while Grady Griffin netted 16 points to lead Ewing to a 62-46 win over Hopewell Valley, in Pennington. Ewing (1-0) led 37-29 at the half. Joel Cineus added on 11 points to the win. Jake O’Grady scored 12 points for Hopewell Valley (0-1), while Kevin...
Gloucester Catholic over Pennsville - Girls Basketball recap
Jahzara Green went off for 25 points for Gloucester Catholic in its 57-32 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Macie Nugent added 14 points for Gloucester Catholic, which outscored Pennsville 40-14 in the second and third quarters after trailing 10-9. Katherine Lange chipped in with 11 points in the victory. Thank...
Girls Basketball: Colts Neck defeats Manalapan
Colts Neck defeated Manalapan 48-34, in Manalapan. Colts Neck (1-0) starts this season off with a victory after its last season ended with a loss in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament. Manalapan drops to 0-1 to start the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Beast of the East, 2022: Third-round pairings for N.J. wrestlers
We’re through the second round of the 30th annual Beast of the Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Garden State grapplers in the field have brought strong stuff to the mat thus far and some sit in the driver’s seat to stand high on the podium in Newark.
Moran leads Fair Lawn to victory over Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Jianni Moran tallied 17 points to lead Fair Lawn to a dominant 66-35 victory over Bergen Tech in Teterboro. Fair Lawn (1-1) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 58-21 after three quarters. Aadil Yousuf was Fair Lawn’s second-leading scorer with 12 points, while Chase Rosenblum added eight points.
Livingston over Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap
Livingston took a 50-27 road win over Newark Academy, in Livingston. Livingston improved to 1-0 with the win. Issac Stein netted 16 points for Newark Academy (0-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Burlington City over Pennsauken - Boys Basketball recap
Gilly Chery starred for Burlington City with 27 points in its 84-70 win over Pennsauken in Burlington City. Lovion Bell added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Burlington City, which jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. Aaron Young chipped in with 15 points in the victory. Vance Brown...
Boys Ice Hockey: Tarabocchia’s shutout leads No. 3 Don Bosco over Xaverian Brothers (MA)
James Tarabocchia made 38 saves as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Xaverian Brothers (MA) 1-0, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. The lone goal of the game for Don Bosco came from Luca Chiaese on assists from AJ Carey and Ty Oller. With the...
Glasser-Hyman, Misier, help Hightstown open CVC play the way it ended in 21-22
There was not a more potent scorer in the Times of Trenton area last season than Highstown’s Kyla Glasser-Hyman. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Glen Ridge over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Savannah Steele scored 24 points to lead Glen Ridge in a 62-44 win over Newark East Side, in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (2-0) led 30-22 at the half. Kahmiyah Napier posted a double-double for Newark East Side (1-1) with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals. Niaja Troutman chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Sparta defeats Randolph - Boys basketball recap
John Cristillo led all scorers with 10 points for Sparta in its season-opening 58-26 win over Randolph in Randolph. Sparta took a 10-point lead into halftime before rolling in the second half as it outscored Randolph 30-8. Finn Mell also added nine points. Ryan Kress recorded eight points for Randolph...
Phillipsburg beats Kittatinny in Coach Fulmer’s return- Girls basketball recap
Head coach Nicole Fulmer is back on the sidelines at Phillipsburg, winning her first game back in a 43-31 victory against Kittatinny at Newton. Nicole Fulmer previously coached Phillipsburg from 2009-2016 but returned to the helm of Phillipsburg girls basketball this past April, taking over the vacant head coaching spot after the departure of Allyson Scerbo.
Elijah Crispin carries Pitman over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Crispin unloaded for 32 points, including five from three-point range, as Pitman won on the road, 49-36, over West Deptford. Pitman (1-1) led 23-18 at halftime but pulled away after the break with a 17-10 run to put the game out of reach. Corey Ratcliffe completed a double double...
Fast falls lead Bangor (PA) to interstate wrestling win over Belvidere
Freshman Riley Waldron and the Bangor wrestling team have been tested early on in this winter. Waldron individually, and the Slaters as a team, entered Friday night’s interstate match at Belvidere with a 2-6 record this season. After taking its lumps in three straight dual meet losses to Colonial...
Montville over Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski scored 22 points to lead Montville to a 60-48 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Grace Kowalski added on 12 points for Montville (1-0), while Jackie Cinella chipped in 11 points. Madison Miller led Pope John (0-1), with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Addison Platt posted five...
Robbinsville gets past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
Jackie Maleson had 12 points and Ava Aldarelli tallied eight points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead Robbinsville to a 33-20 win over Hamilton West in Robbinsville. Abby Reagan finished with eight points and four steals while Sienna Mora Blancafort had four steals for Robbinsville (1-0). Katie Fowler had three steals.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0