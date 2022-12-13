Hillsborough, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 6-4 victory over Hunterdon Central, at Flemington Ice Arena. With the score tied at 1-1 going into the second period of play, Hillsborough scored four goals while giving up just two to take a 5-3 lead into the third period. Each team scored once more in the third.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO