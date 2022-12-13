Read full article on original website
West Essex-Caldwell ties Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap
Ramsey played West Essex-Caldwell to a 3-3 draw, at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Essex (2-1-1) led 2-0 by the end of the second period, but Ramsey scored three unanswered in the third. Zachary Noble recorded a goal and an assist for Ramsey (0-1-2), James Essery and Matt...
Ridgewood defeats Tenafly-Cresskill - Boys ice hockey recap
Jacob Kaliberda had two goals and two assists as Ridgewood defeated Tenafly-Cresskill 4-1 at MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. Carson Kopff scored the first two goals for Ridgewood (1-2) before Kaliberda made it a 3-0 game in the second period. Aidan Marom’s power-play goal in the second accounted for Tenafly-Cresskill’s lone goal while Kaliberda scored shorthanded in the third to put the game away.
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Sat., Dec. 17
Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep (4-0), 11:30am. Mountain Lakes (0-3) vs. Montville (2-0-1) at Mennen, 8:15pm. Johnson (1-3) vs. West Orange (1-0) at Codey Arena, 5:45pm. Oratory (0-1) at Mendham (0-1), 6:15pm. Cranford (0-1-1) at Frisch (2-0), 8:50pm. Independent. Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 19 Hillsborough over Hunterdon Central
Hillsborough, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 6-4 victory over Hunterdon Central, at Flemington Ice Arena. With the score tied at 1-1 going into the second period of play, Hillsborough scored four goals while giving up just two to take a 5-3 lead into the third period. Each team scored once more in the third.
Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
Glen Ridge over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Savannah Steele scored 24 points to lead Glen Ridge in a 62-44 win over Newark East Side, in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (2-0) led 30-22 at the half. Kahmiyah Napier posted a double-double for Newark East Side (1-1) with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals. Niaja Troutman chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Boys Ice Hockey: Tarabocchia’s shutout leads No. 3 Don Bosco over Xaverian Brothers (MA)
James Tarabocchia made 38 saves as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Xaverian Brothers (MA) 1-0, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. The lone goal of the game for Don Bosco came from Luca Chiaese on assists from AJ Carey and Ty Oller. With the...
Newark Vocational defeats College Achieve Paterson - Boys basketball recap
Despite 29 points from Jermiyah Cline, Newark Vocational came away with a 49-47 win against College Achieve Paterson in Newark. Rahjamier Rozier and Rahmere Brimley also scored six points for College Achieve Paterson (0-1) while Ramier Brown and Zaire Belton pulled down seven rebounds. Newark Vocational moved to 1-0. The...
Trenton bests Steinert in overtime - Girls basketball recap
Saniya Spencer scored a game-high 25 points to lead Trenton to a 58-51 win in overtime against Steinert in Hamilton. SondJane Daudin also reached double figures with 15 points while Jamirah Glanton chipped in with eight in the win. Trenton outscored Steinert in the extra period, 8-1. Steinert led 14-9...
Sparta defeats Randolph - Boys basketball recap
John Cristillo led all scorers with 10 points for Sparta in its season-opening 58-26 win over Randolph in Randolph. Sparta took a 10-point lead into halftime before rolling in the second half as it outscored Randolph 30-8. Finn Mell also added nine points. Ryan Kress recorded eight points for Randolph...
Moran leads Fair Lawn to victory over Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Jianni Moran tallied 17 points to lead Fair Lawn to a dominant 66-35 victory over Bergen Tech in Teterboro. Fair Lawn (1-1) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 58-21 after three quarters. Aadil Yousuf was Fair Lawn’s second-leading scorer with 12 points, while Chase Rosenblum added eight points.
Ewing over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Naire Preston scored 17 points while Grady Griffin netted 16 points to lead Ewing to a 62-46 win over Hopewell Valley, in Pennington. Ewing (1-0) led 37-29 at the half. Joel Cineus added on 11 points to the win. Jake O’Grady scored 12 points for Hopewell Valley (0-1), while Kevin...
Gloucester Catholic over Pennsville - Girls Basketball recap
Jahzara Green went off for 25 points for Gloucester Catholic in its 57-32 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Macie Nugent added 14 points for Gloucester Catholic, which outscored Pennsville 40-14 in the second and third quarters after trailing 10-9. Katherine Lange chipped in with 11 points in the victory. Thank...
Montville over Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski scored 22 points to lead Montville to a 60-48 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Grace Kowalski added on 12 points for Montville (1-0), while Jackie Cinella chipped in 11 points. Madison Miller led Pope John (0-1), with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Addison Platt posted five...
Robbinsville gets past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
Jackie Maleson had 12 points and Ava Aldarelli tallied eight points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead Robbinsville to a 33-20 win over Hamilton West in Robbinsville. Abby Reagan finished with eight points and four steals while Sienna Mora Blancafort had four steals for Robbinsville (1-0). Katie Fowler had three steals.
Burlington City over Pennsauken - Boys Basketball recap
Gilly Chery starred for Burlington City with 27 points in its 84-70 win over Pennsauken in Burlington City. Lovion Bell added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Burlington City, which jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. Aaron Young chipped in with 15 points in the victory. Vance Brown...
Hawthorne over Hawthorne Christian - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Cambian netted a game-high 21 points to lead Hawthorne to a 56-43 home win over Hawthorne Christian, in Hawthorne. Ryan McFarlane and Julian Gonzales each scored 13 for Hawthorne (1-1). Joel Walker recorded 16 points for Hawthorne Christian (1-1) while Gardy Etienne finished with 10 points. The N.J. High...
Glasser-Hyman, Misier, help Hightstown open CVC play the way it ended in 21-22
There was not a more potent scorer in the Times of Trenton area last season than Highstown’s Kyla Glasser-Hyman. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 12 Manasquan over Archbishop Carroll (PA) - She Got Game Classic Girls Basketball recap
Olivia Shaughnessy notched 17 points for Manasquan, No 12. in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 55-45 comeback victory over Archbishop Carroll (PA) in the She Got Game Classic in Holmdel. Hope Masonius added 14 points for Manasquan, which trailed 40-33 after three quarters and outscore Archbishop Carroll 22-5 to...
Central Regional over Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Jaycen Santucci netted a team-best 18 points as Central Regional defeated Toms River East, 53-45, in Bayville. Santucci scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Miles Chevalier also scored 13 points -- 12 in the first half, while John Truhan bucketed 11 points all in the first half as well.
