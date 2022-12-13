ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Essex-Caldwell ties Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap

Ramsey played West Essex-Caldwell to a 3-3 draw, at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Essex (2-1-1) led 2-0 by the end of the second period, but Ramsey scored three unanswered in the third. Zachary Noble recorded a goal and an assist for Ramsey (0-1-2), James Essery and Matt...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood defeats Tenafly-Cresskill - Boys ice hockey recap

Jacob Kaliberda had two goals and two assists as Ridgewood defeated Tenafly-Cresskill 4-1 at MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. Carson Kopff scored the first two goals for Ridgewood (1-2) before Kaliberda made it a 3-0 game in the second period. Aidan Marom’s power-play goal in the second accounted for Tenafly-Cresskill’s lone goal while Kaliberda scored shorthanded in the third to put the game away.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Results and links for Sat., Dec. 17

Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep (4-0), 11:30am. Mountain Lakes (0-3) vs. Montville (2-0-1) at Mennen, 8:15pm. Johnson (1-3) vs. West Orange (1-0) at Codey Arena, 5:45pm. Oratory (0-1) at Mendham (0-1), 6:15pm. Cranford (0-1-1) at Frisch (2-0), 8:50pm. Independent. Boston College High (MA) at Don Bosco Prep...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 19 Hillsborough over Hunterdon Central

Hillsborough, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 6-4 victory over Hunterdon Central, at Flemington Ice Arena. With the score tied at 1-1 going into the second period of play, Hillsborough scored four goals while giving up just two to take a 5-3 lead into the third period. Each team scored once more in the third.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap

Savannah Steele scored 24 points to lead Glen Ridge in a 62-44 win over Newark East Side, in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (2-0) led 30-22 at the half. Kahmiyah Napier posted a double-double for Newark East Side (1-1) with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals. Niaja Troutman chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton bests Steinert in overtime - Girls basketball recap

Saniya Spencer scored a game-high 25 points to lead Trenton to a 58-51 win in overtime against Steinert in Hamilton. SondJane Daudin also reached double figures with 15 points while Jamirah Glanton chipped in with eight in the win. Trenton outscored Steinert in the extra period, 8-1. Steinert led 14-9...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Randolph - Boys basketball recap

John Cristillo led all scorers with 10 points for Sparta in its season-opening 58-26 win over Randolph in Randolph. Sparta took a 10-point lead into halftime before rolling in the second half as it outscored Randolph 30-8. Finn Mell also added nine points. Ryan Kress recorded eight points for Randolph...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap

Naire Preston scored 17 points while Grady Griffin netted 16 points to lead Ewing to a 62-46 win over Hopewell Valley, in Pennington. Ewing (1-0) led 37-29 at the half. Joel Cineus added on 11 points to the win. Jake O’Grady scored 12 points for Hopewell Valley (0-1), while Kevin...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Katie Gorski scored 22 points to lead Montville to a 60-48 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Grace Kowalski added on 12 points for Montville (1-0), while Jackie Cinella chipped in 11 points. Madison Miller led Pope John (0-1), with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Addison Platt posted five...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville gets past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap

Jackie Maleson had 12 points and Ava Aldarelli tallied eight points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead Robbinsville to a 33-20 win over Hamilton West in Robbinsville. Abby Reagan finished with eight points and four steals while Sienna Mora Blancafort had four steals for Robbinsville (1-0). Katie Fowler had three steals.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City over Pennsauken - Boys Basketball recap

Gilly Chery starred for Burlington City with 27 points in its 84-70 win over Pennsauken in Burlington City. Lovion Bell added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Burlington City, which jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. Aaron Young chipped in with 15 points in the victory. Vance Brown...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne over Hawthorne Christian - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Cambian netted a game-high 21 points to lead Hawthorne to a 56-43 home win over Hawthorne Christian, in Hawthorne. Ryan McFarlane and Julian Gonzales each scored 13 for Hawthorne (1-1). Joel Walker recorded 16 points for Hawthorne Christian (1-1) while Gardy Etienne finished with 10 points. The N.J. High...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

