Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Belvidere Police investigating package thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford
Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
Rockford Man Tries to Rob Target, While the Rockford Police Dept Was There
A Rockford man attempted to rob the Target store on East State street, as a bunch of Rockford cops were inside shopping. WREX. So you've see it this time of year, our local law enforcement gathered at a store to buy presents. "Shop with a Cop," it's called a variety of things.
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits A Pole On The West Side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:10 am. Initial reports are saying a vehicle may have hit a pole. Pole is reported to be snapped at the base. Unknown on injuries. If you have any information, photos, video:
Woman recovering after being shot in Rockford on Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a woman was shot Thursday on Ellen Avenue, near Summerdale Playground. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim was expected to survive, but no information on her age, circumstances surrounding the shooting, or possible suspects in the crime, was given.
Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
Police hope to identify suspect after shots fired overnight in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who fired shots in the 300 block of McKinley early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of McKinley and Jackson around 1:11 a.m, but found no injured persons, or damage to property. Then, at […]
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target. Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street. Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William...
Christmas Light Show on Illinois Barn is Spectacular Display of Twinkle
Just a short drive east of Rockford sits a small Illinois community that comes to life when one local family flips the switch on their entertaining light show that's synchronized to music. According to the Facebook page for Hanson Barn, the "event venue" has started having its annual Christmas Light...
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
‘I want these chickens to live in a dignified manner’: Rockford may allow residents to raise up to 4 hens
ROCKFORD — Don’t put all your eggs in one basket yet: City Council members could decide on Monday if residents can own hens. The latest push to allow Rockford residents to own hens started in April, when Alderman Bill Rose put forward an online petition to draw attention to the issue and facilitate discussion.
Illinois Business Under Fire After Owner Poses With Questionable Sign
Posting potentially offensive signage in your business is risky because of social media for a number of reasons. Although some will say bad publicity is good publicity, that isn't always the case. The last thing a business should want is to go viral for the wrong reason. This is exactly the scenario for a Rockford, Illinois pub.
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
'He saved me' - Rockford man pays it forward by showing at-risk youth a different way
It’s been almost 10 years since one Rockford native was granted clemency by President Obama. This ex-drug dealer is using his story to help others choose a different path. Perry Sanders is a 20-year-old automotive technician. He grew up on the West Side of Chicago. At the age of 15 he said he turned to the “streets.”
RockfordScanner.com : Reckless Driver in Winnebago County, Attempting to Run A Vehicle Off the Roadway
Sources are reporting a reckless driver in Winnebago County. It happened this morning along 251, southbound from S Beloit. Suspect vehicle attempted to run a vehicle off the road. Suspect vehicle is a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. White Frost Tricoat in color. Crew Cab 4D. 6.6L V8 CRDI. With...
