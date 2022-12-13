ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
BELVIDERE, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford

Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits A Pole On The West Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:10 am. Initial reports are saying a vehicle may have hit a pole. Pole is reported to be snapped at the base. Unknown on injuries. If you have any information, photos, video:
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Business Under Fire After Owner Poses With Questionable Sign

Posting potentially offensive signage in your business is risky because of social media for a number of reasons. Although some will say bad publicity is good publicity, that isn't always the case. The last thing a business should want is to go viral for the wrong reason. This is exactly the scenario for a Rockford, Illinois pub.
ROCKFORD, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
MILWAUKEE, WI
