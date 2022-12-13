Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Big start becomes big finish as Dayton Centerville bowls over Clayton Northmont
Dayton Centerville zipped to a quick start to key a 73-39 win over Clayton Northmont during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont played in a 75-52 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair
Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
No quarter given: Wooster puts down Mt. Vernon
Wooster recorded a big victory over Mt. Vernon 49-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wooster jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
Victory lap starts fast as Liberty Township Lakota East zooms by West Chester Lakota West
Liberty Township Lakota East made a quick edge stand up in a 59-46 victory against West Chester Lakota West in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on February 25, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bradford outlasts Lewisburg Tri-County North in topsy-turvy battle
Bradford knocked off Lewisburg Tri-County North 64-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on January 26, 2021 at Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Huber Heights Wayne claims close encounter of the winning kind over Beavercreek
Huber Heights Wayne could finally catch its breath after a close call against Beavercreek in a 78-72 victory at Beavercreek High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek played in a 62-54 game on January 28, 2022. We covered...
St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum
New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
New Lebanon Dixie dodges a bullet in win over Arcanum Franklin Monroe
New Lebanon Dixie weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-37 victory against Arcanum Franklin Monroe for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. New Lebanon Dixie opened with a 14-9 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.
Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge
Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian
Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Casstown Miami East survives for narrow win over Troy Christian
Casstown Miami East could finally catch its breath after a close call against Troy Christian in a 50-45 victory in Ohio boys basketball on December 16. Last season, Casstown Miami East and Troy Christian squared off with January 28, 2022 at Troy Christian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Jamestown Greeneview scores early, pulls away from Springfield Catholic Central
Jamestown Greeneview rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-31 win over Springfield Catholic Central in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on February 11, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For a full recap, click here.
Four-star swingman Jonathan Powell recaps regional visits
It has been a busy fall for four-star guard Jonathan Powell. The 6-foot-6 scoring swingman out of Dayton (Ohio) is being pursued by a handful of the better programs in the region. "Coaches like my size," Powell said. "They like my ability to handle and shoot the ball really well...
Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings
A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense
Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star Edge Rusher, Three Other Local Recruits
The Cincinnati-area recruiting is heating for the Bearcats.
Camden Preble Shawnee finds its footing in sprinting past New Paris National Trail
Camden Preble Shawnee earned a convincing 55-19 win over New Paris National Trail on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Camden Preble Shawnee and New Paris National Trail played in a 58-44 game on February 16, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cincinnati Transfer WR Nick Mardner Makes Visit to WVU
With the top four wide receivers on the West Virginia roster not returning for the 2023 season, Neal Brown will now have to take the necessary steps to find new playmakers for the Mountaineers’ offense. A possible start was presented on Thursday evening with University of Cincinnati transfer wide...
