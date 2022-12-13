ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair

Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta

Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum

New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
ARCANUM, OH
Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge

Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian

Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Casstown Miami East survives for narrow win over Troy Christian

Casstown Miami East could finally catch its breath after a close call against Troy Christian in a 50-45 victory in Ohio boys basketball on December 16. Last season, Casstown Miami East and Troy Christian squared off with January 28, 2022 at Troy Christian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
TROY, OH
Four-star swingman Jonathan Powell recaps regional visits

It has been a busy fall for four-star guard Jonathan Powell. The 6-foot-6 scoring swingman out of Dayton (Ohio) is being pursued by a handful of the better programs in the region. "Coaches like my size," Powell said. "They like my ability to handle and shoot the ball really well...
DAYTON, OH
Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings

A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
MILFORD, OH
Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense

Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
Cincinnati Transfer WR Nick Mardner Makes Visit to WVU

With the top four wide receivers on the West Virginia roster not returning for the 2023 season, Neal Brown will now have to take the necessary steps to find new playmakers for the Mountaineers’ offense. A possible start was presented on Thursday evening with University of Cincinnati transfer wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV

