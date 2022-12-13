ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

21 Savage Announced as Amazon Music Live’s Season Finale Performance on December 29

Amazon Music Live announces 21 Savage for the season finale performance of the series on December 29. Amazon Music reveals 21 Savage as the final performer for this year’s season of Amazon Music Live. The Grammy-winning multiplatinum artist hits the stage on December 29. Fans should expect a blockbuster set featuring cuts from Her Loss, 21 Savage’s recently released collaborative album with Drake.

