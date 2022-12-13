Read full article on original website
President of Mexico Asks Bad Bunny to Perform a Free Concert Following Ticketmaster Debacle
Mexico’s president makes a public request asking Bad Bunny to perform a free concert in Mexico City following the Ticketmaster scandal that left thousands with unusable tickets. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico has publicly asked Bad Bunny to perform for free in Mexico City to make up...
21 Savage Announced as Amazon Music Live’s Season Finale Performance on December 29
Amazon Music Live announces 21 Savage for the season finale performance of the series on December 29. Amazon Music reveals 21 Savage as the final performer for this year’s season of Amazon Music Live. The Grammy-winning multiplatinum artist hits the stage on December 29. Fans should expect a blockbuster set featuring cuts from Her Loss, 21 Savage’s recently released collaborative album with Drake.
