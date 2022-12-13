Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Andersons late run helps Murray State beat Austin Peay 68-60
MURRAY, KY - The Murray State Racers pushed their home court winning streak to 20 Friday in a 68-60 victory over the Austin Peay Governors at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The win for the Racers (7-4) means they’ve won four of their last five as they go into...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State stuns Kentucky in 51-44 win
The Murray State women's basketball team picked up its signature win of the Rechelle Turner era as the Racers went on the road to beat Kentucky, 51-44, Friday night at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. Fast Facts. The win gave Murray State its first win over the Wildcats since 1973, putting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State looking for answers during rough stretch
MURRAY, Ky. - The first 10 games of Murray State’s season can best be described as an emotional roller coaster. It’s highs have been exceptional - like an upset win over No. 24 Texas A&M. But it’s lows have been puzzling. A double-digit loss to Bellarmine, and most...
wpsdlocal6.com
12/15 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from December 15th.
wpsdlocal6.com
Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive event to be held at Murray men's basketball game Friday
MURRAY, KY — The deadline to mail in donations for the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive has passed, but an opportunity to give in person is set for Friday at the Murray State Racer men's basketball game vs. Austin Peay. Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, toys will...
Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville
Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield native Bubba Hendley named KHSAA official of the year
PADUCAH, KY -- Following the end of the high school fall sports season, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association named Mayfield native Bubba Hendley the 2022 Football Official of the Year. Hendley has been officiating high school football games for 39 years, most recently working this years KHSAA Class 4A...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County continues best start since 2011
PADUCAH, KY -- The Marshall County Marshals victory over Murray on Tuesday night moved them to 6-0 this season, their best stat since 2011. The Marshals start has turned a lot of heads as many were not sure what to think of the team heading into their first year under head coach Sawyer Donohoo.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Being here feels like home,' MSU announces new director of Paducah campus
PADUCAH, KY — In a Friday release, Murray State University announced the new Director of the Paducah Regional Campus — Paducah native Karami Underwood. In a statement included in the release, she shared her excitement about the position, saying she was very involved when she was a student at Murray State and has stayed in contact with many of her former mentors."Being here feels like coming home,” Underwood commented.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home
PRINCETON, KY — Ten-thousand checks for $1,000 each are getting into the hands of tornado victims, and the money is coming from the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The money comes as people continue recover from the Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes. One Mayfield woman...
radionwtn.com
Judge Cunningham Awarded Honorary Doctorate
Murray, Ky.–Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham was awarded an honorary doctorate from Murray State University, receiving a Doctor of Laws as part of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. “We were honored to confer an honorary doctorate to Justice Bill Cunningham...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 Weather Calendar pick-up locations
PADUCAH — Local 6's 2023 weather calendar is hot off the presses and you can pick yours up for free at several local public libraries. The calendars feature weather-photography sent in to us by our viewers. They are available for pick-up at the locations below. Click on the name...
spectrumnews1.com
Musician recreates Johnny Cash's 'I've Been Everywhere' with Kentucky flair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout the decades, many musicians have personalized a song made famous by Johnny Cash; the catchy “I’ve Been Everywhere.”. That song highlights North American cities and towns, and Louisville gets a mention. But country singer Chad Meers created his own Kentucky version. He pairs...
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC 2017 alumna tells fall 2022 graduating class 'you are enough already'
PADUCAH — More than 900 students were eligible to receive associate degrees, diplomas or certificates at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's commencement on Monday. Sarah Ladd of Louisville, a '17 alumna, reflected on what advice helped her in the past in her speech to graduation candidates. "At the...
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
grocerydive.com
Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store
Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
