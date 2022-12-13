ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle

The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy