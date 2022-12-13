Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle
The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County trips Chillicothe Zane Trace in tenacious tussle
McArthur Vinton County showed its poise to outlast a game Chillicothe Zane Trace squad for a 44-41 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Recently on December 5, McArthur Vinton County squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Comments / 0