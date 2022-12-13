BATON ROUGE, La. – Samarah Hill and Allee Morris will walk the stage and become LSU graduates Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Hill will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in Communication Studies and will begin graduate school in the spring. Hill will play for LSU in the 2023 season and is coming off a season where she tallied 119 total kills (1.92/set).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO