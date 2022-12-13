Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Emily Ward Graduates From LSU’s Manship School
MAUI, Hawaii – Emily Ward of the LSU Women’s Basketball team graduated from LSU’s Manship School with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in digital advertising while minoring in business. Ward is a four-year member of the women’s basketball team who joined the...
LSUSports.net
Edwards, Houshmandzadeh, Pleasants Become LSU Graduates
BATON ROUGE, La. – Taylor Edwards, Karrington Houshmandzadeh and Taylor Pleasants will become LSU graduates Friday. Edwards will receive her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection. Houshmandzadeh will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Child and Family Studies. She is also...
LSUSports.net
LSU Diving to Compete in Auburn Diving Invite Starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team is set to compete in the four-day-long Auburn Diving Invitational inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center starting Saturday. The first day of competition begins at 11:00 a.m. and the event concludes Tuesday following the Women’s platform event. “Coming off...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Return To Court Saturday Night Against Winthrop
BATON ROUGE – One day after a number of LSU students took the next step to receive their LSU diplomas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the LSU men’s basketball team looks to take another forward step toward the start of conference play with a Saturday night contest with Winthrop.
LSUSports.net
Five Swimming and Diving Tigers Earn Fall Degrees
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four Tigers contributing to the 2022-23 swimming and diving squad earned their LSU degrees Friday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Maddox Fieldhouse. Two current LSU swimmers, Kylie Bennett and Maddie Clifton walk across their respective stages to receive LSU diplomas for the College...
LSUSports.net
Taylor Bridges Earns Master of Arts in the Liberal Arts
BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU women’s tennis standout Taylor Bridges earned her Master of Arts in the Liberal Arts degree from LSU on Friday. Bridges, a native of Mesa, Arizona, was a four-year member of the LSU women’s tennis from 2018-2022 after transferring in from North Carolina State. In her time as a Tiger, she picked up 58 singles wins and 69 doubles wins while primarily playing on the top courts.
LSUSports.net
Eight Tigers Earn Degrees In Fall 2022
BATON ROUGE — Eight Tigers earned their degrees on Friday morning, including alumna Tinaya Alexander who completed her master’s degree. Shannon Cooke, Lindsi Jennings, Alesia Garcia, Anna Rockett, Wasila Diwura-Soale, Taylor Dobles and Brenna McPartlan all earned their bachelor’s degrees this fall. Cooke, Rockett, McPartlan and Diwura-Soale...
LSUSports.net
LSU Graduating Student-Athletes Honored at "The Tribute"
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Athletics Department, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, the National L Club and the Academic Center for Student-Athletes on Thursday night honored its class of graduating seniors and grad students at “The Tribute” in the Lawton Room of Tiger Stadium. The Tribute recognizes...
LSUSports.net
Four Track & Field Student-Athletes Earn LSU Degrees
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four track and field student-athletes earned college degrees Friday as graduation ceremonies are held on the LSU campus. The Fall 2022 track and field graduates are men’s NCAA Champion high jumper and long jumper JuVaughn Harrison (Sport Administration); women’s All-American sprinter Kiya Oviosun (Psychology); women’s distance runner Breanna Bernard (Chemical Engineering); and men’s distance runner Stephen Schlottman (Civil Engineering).
LSUSports.net
GOLD | The Climb, Episode 1
Culture and mindset are paramount to the LSU Gymnastics Tigers. Before they can stick their first preseason landing, the team advances in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they participate in a variety of challenges designed to foster teamwork and unity, and formulate their team slogan to propel them into the season.
LSUSports.net
Hill, Morris Earn LSU Degrees
BATON ROUGE, La. – Samarah Hill and Allee Morris will walk the stage and become LSU graduates Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Hill will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in Communication Studies and will begin graduate school in the spring. Hill will play for LSU in the 2023 season and is coming off a season where she tallied 119 total kills (1.92/set).
LSUSports.net
No. 11 LSU To Face Montana State and Oregon State in Maui Classic
MAUI, Hawaii – The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (10-0) will take on Montana State (6-4) on Saturday and Oregon State (6-3) on Sunday at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium. Both games will tip-off at 10 p.m. CT (6 p.m....
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again
Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
The #1 Ranked Class of 2024 High School Baseball Player Commits to LSU
FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV)- Jackson Prep’s Konnor Griffin has committed to play college baseball at LSU. Griffin is the number 1 ranked player in the country for the 2024 class and some say he could be the number 1 picked in the MLB draft when eligible. Last season for Jackson Prep Griffin hit .472 with 6 […]
brproud.com
LSU signee Mikaylah Williams named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Signee and Bossier City, Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams was named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year on Thursday after she put on a showcase in Debrecen, Hungary to help Team USA take home the gold medal in the 3×3 U18 World Cup.
West Side Journal
Brusly takes down Donaldsonville in Day 1 of Highway 1 Westside Showdown
Brusly developed a double-digit lead in the third quarter and held on for a 71-63 win over Donaldsonville in the opening game of the Highway 1 Westside Showdown in Port Allen Thursday night. The win extended Brusly's winning streak to eight games to open the year. "I thought we came...
tigerdroppings.com
Photo: Brian Kelly Visits With LSU QB Commit Rickie Collins
LSU coach Brian Kelly and quarterback coach Joe Sloan made a trip over to Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge this week to visit with four-star LSU quarterback commit Rickie Collins. The 6-3, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 15 quarterback in the country for the class of 2023 and...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Freshman CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters The Transfer Portal
LSU freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Davis-Robinson, a native of Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted...
Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official’s lawsuit. The documents detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles...
wbrz.com
What the hill? LSU mounds might not be as old as we thought
BATON ROUGE - Amid one scientist's claims that the LSU mounds are some of the oldest man-made structures in the Americas, some of his university colleagues have challenged that claim, according to The Advocate. LSU geology professor Emeritus Ellwood published his decades of research in the American Journal of Science...
