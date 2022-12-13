ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings

A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
MILFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense

Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge

Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair

Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Semi-professional football team coming to NKY

The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
CINCINNATI, OH

