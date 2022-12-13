Read full article on original website
Hutchinson Community Foundation Seeks YPC, Carey Memorial Fund Grant Applications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
Community Foundation Awards More Than $40K in Grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Hospice and Homecare of Reno County Launch Annual “Remember Me Tree” Campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hospice and Homecare of Reno County has launched their 37th annual “Remember Me Tree” campaign to raise funds to support the organization’s efforts to assist families dealing with end-of-life care. During COVID shutdowns the event was moved mostly online and still saw great...
Cosmosphere CEO Elected Board Chair for Giant Screen Cinema Association
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere president and chief executive officer Jim Remar has been elected 2023 Chair of the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Board of Directors. Association members represent filmmakers, distributors, and theaters from nearly 30 countries. Remar joins leaders from Michael Daut Productions and K2 Studios, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Saskatchewan Science Centre as newly-elected GSCA Board officers.
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
Hutch Rec to host annual Gingerbread House Decorating Event on Dec. 17
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Volunteer elves have been busy at work this week, constructing 1,200 gingerbread houses in preparation for Hutch Rec’s Gingerbread House Decorating Event. This free community event will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Hall and is Hutch Rec’s gift to the community.
Hutchinson Municipal Band Announces Free Holiday Concerts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Municipal Band is set to offer two free Christmas concerts in the coming week. The first will be at the Hutchinson Arts Center where the Hutchinson Brass Quintet, an ensemble of the Hutchinson Municipal Band, will present a brief concert at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Then, the Hutchinson Municipal Band will perform a full Christmas Concert on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 pm at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre.
Take a look back in time through photographs at the Reno County Courthouse
Reno County, Kansas – If you enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
Hazel I. Ekholm
Hazel I. Ekholm, age 99, passed away at the Wesley Towers Thorne Care Center, Hutchinson, KS, on December 13, 2022. She was born August 26, 1923, on the rural Conway family farm. She was the daughter of Dewey C. Slabach and Lottie K. (Rump) Slabach. She graduated from Windom High School in 1941.
Carl Samuel Stickley
Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
Christina Lee Walker
Christina Lee Walker, 41, died December 9, 2022, at Labette Health Hospital, Parsons. She was born May 21, 1981, in Tulsa, and was lovingly raised by her parents, Walter “Sonny” and Loetta (Niedens) Walker. Christina had many hobbies and interests that she was passionate about and that provided...
MHS Girls Wrestlers Take 4th in 20-Team Abilene Tournament
ABILENE, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Wrestling team was in action on Thursday, for a tournament that included 20 teams. The Bullpups would have a handful of second place individual finishes, but ultimately Lexi Patterson and Nadia Vesser would take first along with Makayla Gonzales, as the Pups would finish 4th out of 20 teams with a team score of 90. Hays would win the tournament with a score of 137.
Bullpups Move to 4-1, Heading into Saturday’s 810 Varsity Showcase
WINFIELD, Kan. – It was two runaway performances for the McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams Friday Night, as they played the Winfield Vikings for their second straight league game, before traveling to Shawnee Mission Northwest for the 810 Varsity Showcase on Saturday. Although the MHS Girls began the game on...
Tamra Jean “Tamy” (Brady) Oberle
Tamra Jean “Tamy” Oberle, 59, of Geneseo, Kansas, passed away December 12, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, Kansas. She was born February 23, 1963, in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Francis and Mary Casey Brady. Tamy has resided in Geneseo for the past 10 years, formerly of Chase, Kansas. She graduated from Chase High School with the class of 1981. Tamy was a former corrections officer at the Larned Corrections Facility. Tamy was foster mother who dedicated her life to helping children. She enjoyed crafting, lending a helping hand to those in need, and most of all spending time with grandchildren. On October 29, 1982, Tamy was united in marriage with Larry Oberle in Great Bend, Kansas. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her three children, Colt Oberle and wife Julie of Wichita, KS, Michael Oberle of Geneseo, KS, and Raven Pedigo and husband Kyle of Ellsworth, KS; parents; Francis and Mary Brady of Chase, KS; brother, Shannon Brady of Chase, KS; and three grandchildren, Joseph, Alissa, and Chloe Pedigo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tamy devoted her life to helping others and in death made a final wish to donate her body to those in need.
Sharon K. Sidebottom
Sharon K. Sidebottom, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. She was born March 18, 1947 in Ellinwood, KS, to Edmond and Fabiola Vonfeldt. Sharon graduated from Hutchinson High School and was a daycare provider at Hadley Daycare in Hutchinson. On March...
Kansas Farmers Union Adopts Policy at Convention
SALINA, Kan. – Grassroots policy development took center stage at the annual Kansas Farmers Union (KFU) state convention in Salina from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. Members from across the state gathered to debate and adopt policy for the 2023 state legislative session. Policy Chair Tom Giessel of Larned...
Ralph S. Westgate
Ralph S. Westgate, 93, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson, KS. Ralph was born June 16, 1929 in San Fernando, CA to William Penn and Minnie Cora (Cohen) Westgate. He graduated from San Fernando High School and in 1950, Ralph enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1954. On July 2, 1955, Ralph married Mary G. Pfannestiel in Venice, CA. Ralph and Mary had two children; Mary and Lisa. Ralph worked for Boeing as a program manager and retired in 1999. He also worked as a real estate broker in California and for Coldwell Banker in Hutchinson. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson.
Vickie Lynn Regehr
Vickie Lynn Regehr, 66, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at McPherson Hospital. She had worked at Hospira, Kansas Department of Transportation, and CertainTeed. Vickie was born on April 13, 1956, in Woodward, OK, the daughter of Verla Jean (Thompson) and Milas Preston Thompson, Jr....
Justin L. Dunlavy
Justin LeRoy Dunlavy, 50, formerly of Burrton, died December 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 13, 1972, in Wichita, to Lonnie LeRoy and Gail (Graves) Dunlavy. Justin graduated from Burrton High School in 1991, and Kansas State in 1997....
Suspect Arrested in Felony Theft at a Rice County Business
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – On Monday, December 12, 2022, Rice County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Felony Theft at a business located in Rice County Kansas. With the assistance of the public a person matching a description of the suspect was located and apprehended for Felony Theft and Driving While Revoked in Hutchinson, Reno County, Kansas by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.
