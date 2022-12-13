Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
kmaland.com
Iowa Western rolls to national title
(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
Wichita community mourns the death of East high school coaching legend Ron Allen
Allen was a City League basketball legend, both as a player and as a state championship coach.
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
What Wichita State basketball must do to beat Oklahoma State: TV, lineups, game preview
The Shockers will look to score their first marquee victory of the season Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere CEO Elected Board Chair for Giant Screen Cinema Association
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere president and chief executive officer Jim Remar has been elected 2023 Chair of the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Board of Directors. Association members represent filmmakers, distributors, and theaters from nearly 30 countries. Remar joins leaders from Michael Daut Productions and K2 Studios, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Saskatchewan Science Centre as newly-elected GSCA Board officers.
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
Hutch High’s unique Christmas holiday tradition
The fall semester is ending. Hutchinson High School students are closing their laptops, putting away their textbooks, and looking forward to Christmas break.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farmers Union Adopts Policy at Convention
SALINA, Kan. – Grassroots policy development took center stage at the annual Kansas Farmers Union (KFU) state convention in Salina from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. Members from across the state gathered to debate and adopt policy for the 2023 state legislative session. Policy Chair Tom Giessel of Larned...
KWCH.com
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A South Hutchinson daycare is trying to figure out its next steps after being deemed no longer eligible for a federal food program. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburse the costs of food for qualifying home daycares, childcare centers and adult care centers.
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
adastraradio.com
Tamra Jean “Tamy” (Brady) Oberle
Tamra Jean “Tamy” Oberle, 59, of Geneseo, Kansas, passed away December 12, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, Kansas. She was born February 23, 1963, in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Francis and Mary Casey Brady. Tamy has resided in Geneseo for the past 10 years, formerly of Chase, Kansas. She graduated from Chase High School with the class of 1981. Tamy was a former corrections officer at the Larned Corrections Facility. Tamy was foster mother who dedicated her life to helping children. She enjoyed crafting, lending a helping hand to those in need, and most of all spending time with grandchildren. On October 29, 1982, Tamy was united in marriage with Larry Oberle in Great Bend, Kansas. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her three children, Colt Oberle and wife Julie of Wichita, KS, Michael Oberle of Geneseo, KS, and Raven Pedigo and husband Kyle of Ellsworth, KS; parents; Francis and Mary Brady of Chase, KS; brother, Shannon Brady of Chase, KS; and three grandchildren, Joseph, Alissa, and Chloe Pedigo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tamy devoted her life to helping others and in death made a final wish to donate her body to those in need.
adastraradio.com
Community Foundation Awards More Than $40K in Grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
adastraradio.com
Carl Samuel Stickley
Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
adastraradio.com
Hazel I. Ekholm
Hazel I. Ekholm, age 99, passed away at the Wesley Towers Thorne Care Center, Hutchinson, KS, on December 13, 2022. She was born August 26, 1923, on the rural Conway family farm. She was the daughter of Dewey C. Slabach and Lottie K. (Rump) Slabach. She graduated from Windom High School in 1941.
adastraradio.com
Christina Lee Walker
Christina Lee Walker, 41, died December 9, 2022, at Labette Health Hospital, Parsons. She was born May 21, 1981, in Tulsa, and was lovingly raised by her parents, Walter “Sonny” and Loetta (Niedens) Walker. Christina had many hobbies and interests that she was passionate about and that provided...
adastraradio.com
MHS Girls Wrestlers Take 4th in 20-Team Abilene Tournament
ABILENE, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Wrestling team was in action on Thursday, for a tournament that included 20 teams. The Bullpups would have a handful of second place individual finishes, but ultimately Lexi Patterson and Nadia Vesser would take first along with Makayla Gonzales, as the Pups would finish 4th out of 20 teams with a team score of 90. Hays would win the tournament with a score of 137.
adastraradio.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Clifford Wilhite
Bob was born on September 9, 1942, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Jonas and Mary Helen (Joy) Wilhite. In 1967, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and served 1 ½ years in Vietnam, where he was stationed at Bearcat and Longbend Bases. He was honorably discharged in 1969. On September 26, 1998, Bob married Evelyn Black in Las Vegas, NV. Bob was a local business owner, owning RC Wilhite Trucking Inc. and Wilhite Truck Sales and Parts. He “fully retired” in early 2022. He attended Community Church of the Brethern.
Comments / 0