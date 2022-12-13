Read full article on original website
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation. Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH...
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling
Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%.
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
MUB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: MUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.27, changing hands as low as $105.76 per share. iShares National Muni Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
IMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX: IMO.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.18, changing hands as low as $63.04 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFV
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.93, changing hands as low as $44.85 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
GUNR Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GUNR
In trading on Friday, shares of the GUNR ETF (Symbol: GUNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.88, changing hands as low as $42.43 per share. GUNR shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2022: NCPL, APO, TRIN
Financial stocks were lower in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both down around 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was off 1.4%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down almost 3%. In company news, Netcapital (NCPL)...
First Week of XME February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in SPDR Series Trust - S&P Metals & Ming ETF (Symbol: XME) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XME options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
CyberArk (CYBR): A Trade Becomes an Investment Opportunity
Trading and investing are two different things, but every now and again they intersect and what starts out as a trade can become an investment. You can buy something with a specific target in mind based on a technical signal or whatever, but then, when it gets there, decide to hold on for longer. Usually, those decisions are unintentional, prompted by changes in the fundamental outlook for a company or industry, or for the overall economy. Sometimes, though, they are intentional, when you buy a stock based on a technical level with the idea of trimming rather than closing your position when a certain level is reached and running the balance for a long time.
Digging Deep to Find Value: Stocks to Consider for 2023
We are at that time when looking back at the year that was will become a very popular thing to do for fund managers and the like who will measure their performance against stock indices and averages. The problem this year is that averages are misleading. As the year has gone on, the spread of performance between sectors and styles of stocks has grown to the point where the average of them tells us just about nothing.
