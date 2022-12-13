Read full article on original website
WVNews
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62
INDIANA (8-3) Jackson-Davis 4-8 5-6 13, Kopp 2-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-6 4-6 11, Hood-Schifino 2-11 5-6 11, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 2-2 0-0 4, Bates 2-8 0-0 5, Geronimo 2-3 0-0 4, Reneau 2-4 2-2 6, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 16-20 62.
WVNews
Cleveland 118, Indiana 112
INDIANA (112) Hield 5-9 0-0 14, Smith 4-6 1-1 9, Turner 5-9 0-0 12, Haliburton 5-13 7-7 17, Nembhard 2-5 1-1 5, Jackson 5-8 0-0 10, Mathurin 7-16 6-8 22, Nesmith 6-8 0-0 14, Brissett 1-2 2-2 5, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-80 17-19 112.
WVNews
Orlando 117, Boston 109
ORLANDO (117) Banchero 5-13 7-8 20, Bol 1-5 2-4 4, M.Wagner 9-12 6-6 25, F.Wagner 6-19 6-6 19, Fultz 5-10 2-2 12, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 3-8 0-0 7, Bamba 3-7 1-2 8, Anthony 7-13 0-0 14, K.Harris 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 42-91 24-28 117.
WVNews
Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night. Sacramento's starting five outscored Detroit's 99-66.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
WVNews
Knicks launch 3s, beat Bulls 114-91 for 6th straight victory
CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points and the New York Knicks again used 3-point shooting to beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-91 on Friday night to sweep the two-game set and run their winning streak to six. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help...
WVNews
Colts' Taylor ruled out with ankle injury against Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the team's opening possession at Minnesota on Saturday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Taylor, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, was hurt at the end of...
WVNews
South Harrison blows out Petersburg behind 32 from Boulden
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison boys basketball’s biggest mistake against Petersburg on Friday may have happened before the game began. An illegal dunk during pregame warmups by the Hawks granted the visiting Vikings two free throws and possession to start the game. Petersburg scored the first two points of the contest as a result, but that would be its only lead of the night as South Harrison looked dominant the rest of the way in an 89-42 home win.
WVNews
Oral Roberts 80, Missouri St. 77
MISSOURI ST. (4-7) Benson 1-1 0-2 2, Mason 2-5 0-0 5, K.Moore 2-7 0-0 5, C.Moore 3-6 0-0 8, Clay 1-1 0-0 2, Mogbo 6-7 2-3 14, Graham 3-4 0-0 9, Ridgnal 3-8 4-4 13, Mayo 4-8 0-0 9, Ayres 3-5 3-3 10. Totals 28-52 9-12 77.
WVNews
Carpenter leads Colts to first win of the season
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Averi Carpenter poured in a game-high 18 points for Philip Barbour’s first win of the season with a 49-31 victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at PBHS gymnasium. Carpenter made 6 of 12 shots from the floor...
WVNews
Micah Parsons made valid point about Jalen Hurts, MVP debate
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing an opinion many people share. The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
