Up North Voice
Arthur Osiborski, 95, of Prudenville
Arthur Osiborski, age 95, of Prudenville passed away on Friday December 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was born on February 12, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Mary (Gilinski) Osiborski. He served in the US Army during the end of WWII, he re-enlisted into the US Navy Reserve from 1948 – 1951, and then he re-enlisted into the US Army from 1951 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict and was transferred into the US Army Reserves until 1957. He married Norma Stearley on November 11, 1950 in Detroit. Arthur worked for Sears & Roebuck for 41 years where he retired as a supervisor. The couple moved to Prudenville 31 years ago. Arthur enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking and made many beautiful birdhouses.
Up North Voice
Upcoming food drive hosted by MidMichigan Community Health
HOUGHTON LAKE – MidMichigan Community Health Services is hosting a food drive to support Roscommon County Food Pantry. During the month of January, community members are invited to bring shelf-stable food items to any MidMichigan Community Health Services location. Donations can be dropped off at the reception area in any office.
Up North Voice
A hero’s welcome
Roscommon’s Danny Holbrook and an Upper Peninsula Veteran Ryan Hulce may have fought in different wars but were honored with nine other U.S. disabled veterans at the annual Hunting with Heroes program. The Hunting with Heroes program of Wyoming was co-founded by veterans Colton Sasser and Dan Currah. Currah...
Up North Voice
Winter breaks camp at Gahagan
ROSCOMMON – The Marguerite Gahagan Nature Preserve will host a Winter Break Nature Camp Dec. 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Youth in attendance will participate in nature-themed games, crafts, outdoor activities, and nature hikes. Cost to attend is $55 per day. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided.
