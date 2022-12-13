ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Suspected Lemon Grove Arsonist Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, Jailed

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A man suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lemon Grove substance-abuse treatment center last month was behind bars Monday following his arrest over the weekend, authorities reported.

Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, was taken into custody Sunday in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Yancey allegedly was caught on surveillance video piling up material and setting it ablaze near the lobby of the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children at the McAlister Institute in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive shortly after noon Nov. 19.

People at the center saw the fire starting and were able to put it out before it caused serious damage.

Tips from the public helped investigators identify Yancey as the suspected perpetrator in the case, according to sheriff’s officials.

Yancey was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of arson. He was being held on $150,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Related
CBS 8

Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand

SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
iheart.com

Wrongful Death Suit Filed in connection with Downtown Bus Choking Death

SAN DIEGO - The parents of a man who was choked to death on a bus in Downtown San Diego have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the parents of Anthony McGaff, 28, claims the MTS driver failed to protect their son and should have stopped the bus during the incident, according to a report by CBS 8. The lawsuit comes after the parents filed a tort claim with MTS, which the transit agency denied.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

