Suspected Lemon Grove Arsonist Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, Jailed

A man suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lemon Grove substance-abuse treatment center last month was behind bars Monday following his arrest over the weekend, authorities reported.

Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, was taken into custody Sunday in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Yancey allegedly was caught on surveillance video piling up material and setting it ablaze near the lobby of the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children at the McAlister Institute in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive shortly after noon Nov. 19.

People at the center saw the fire starting and were able to put it out before it caused serious damage.

Tips from the public helped investigators identify Yancey as the suspected perpetrator in the case, according to sheriff’s officials.

Yancey was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of arson. He was being held on $150,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.