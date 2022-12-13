ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Carr lifts Texas over Rice after coach Chris Beard suspended

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmwvT_0jgT5UY300

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 7 Texas had already been through a long, bewildering day, and there was still a game to play.

Coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge early Monday. Assistant Rodney Terry called the players together to talk, urging them to rally to each other and stay focused on their matchup with Rice.

By tipoff, Beard was out of jail but suspended indefinitely without pay. That left Terry to direct the Longhorns to a tough 87-81 overtime win over Rice.

Terry summed up Monday as a “difficult day.”

“I took our older guys ... and really just had a really good talk in terms of there’s going to be things like this the rest of your life. It’s how you deal with them, adapt and adjust. At the end of the day, we have a job to do,” Terry said. “I thought they responded to that well.”

Marcus Carr, a sixth-year guard, scored 28 points for Texas. The school did not make the players available for comment after the game.

Texas has not yet publicly committed to Terry as the acting coach beyond Monday night’s game. Texas doesn’t play again until Sunday in Dallas against Stanford. Terry said the school had not yet talked to him about any future games.

Terry has two previous head coaching stints at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18). He got a round of applause Monday night when he was announced as the “acting head coach” before tipoff.

Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice, which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.

Terry was animated in Beard’s absence, often standing courtside and waving his arms to pump up the crowd in a tense matchup that featured the teams trading baskets for most of the second half.

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. His contract includes a provision that he could fired for cause if arrested on a felony charge. The formal charge is assault by strangulation/suffocation - family violence and carries a possible prison sentence of two to 10 years if convicted.

Beard had Texas (8-1) humming in his second season. After starting 6-0, the Longhorns were No. 2, the program’s highest ranking in more than a decade.

The Longhorns started slow against against the Owls (6-3). Texas trailed at halftime and couldn’t put together the run to finish Rice in regulation.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman told police she is Beard’s fiance and they have been in a relationship for six years. She said they had been in an argument where she broke his glasses before he “just snapped on me and became super violent.”

According to the affidavit, the woman told police “he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.”

Terry said he has not read the specific allegations against Beard or talked to him since his arrest but said, “I love Beard like my own brother.”

Terry said he didn’t know if Beard had tried to reach out to the players in any way. He and Rice coach Scott Pera said they never expected the game to be canceled or postponed.

“I know they went through it today,” Pera said. “I feel for them.”

BIG PICTURE

Rice: The Owls sensed a moment and nearly seized their chance at a big upset with tough rebounding and a heavy diet of backdoor layups against a bewildered Texas defense. Rice twice built 10-point leads in the first half.

Texas: Sir’Jabari Rice scored six points in overtime to help the Longhorns get the win. Texas was 5-of-7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in overtime.

STILL PLAYING

Texas freshman guard Arterio Morris continues to play even while he faces his own misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from an altercation with a former girlfriend in June. Morris has played in all nine games this season and scored two points in nine minutes against Rice. He has a court hearing on the misdemeanor charge in Denton County court outside Dallas on Wednesday.

Rice hosts North American on Thursday night.

Texas plays Stanford in Dallas on Sunday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Texas advances past San Diego for 9th NCAA title appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Logan Eggleston, the three-time Big 12 player of the year, had the game-winning kill to reach 16 on the match and No. 1 overall seed Texas beat San Diego 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Texas (27-1), in its 14th semifinal appearance, is going to the championship match for the ninth time in program history. The Longhorns will go for their fourth national championship on Saturday against Louisville, the second overall seed. Texas trailed 4-0 to start the fourth set but rallied with four unanswered points for an 8-7 lead. Eggleston, who struggled with four attacking errors in the first set, turned it around and had the game-winning kill to send Texas to the championship match. Other Texas players stepped up with their leader struggling early as Madisen Skinner and Molly Phillips each finished with double-digit kills with 17 and 14, respectively. Zoe Fleck reached 20-plus digs for the fifth time this season with 21 and Bella Bergmark came off the bench for four key blocks.
AUSTIN, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Rodney Terry Could Get Extended Head Coaching Audition at Texas

When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.
AUSTIN, TX
ourmshome.com

Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return

JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 freshmen stepping up in bowl practice

In the last few days, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got bowl practices underway on the Forty Acres. Texas is preparing to face the No. 12 Washington Huskies and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 29. Sark...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Buys Houston Warehouse

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has acquired a 282,190-SF warehouse in the Pinto Business Park at the southwest intersection of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 in the North Houston submarket. The project, developed by Griffin Partners and Pinto Realty Partners, was delivered in October. Trent...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
CONROE, TX
Yahoo Sports

Austin runoff election results: Who won race for mayor, City Council seats?

In Austin's mayoral runoff election, Kirk Watson held off a late surge from Celia Israel to narrowly win the race to be the city's next mayor. José Velásquez, Ryan Alter and Zohaib Qadri appeared to secure enough votes on Tuesday night to join the Austin City Council in January, according to final but unofficial election results.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy