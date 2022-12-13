Read full article on original website
Lima News
College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American
Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
continentalenews.com
Johnny Dale Scott, 1960 – 2022
Johnny Dale Scott, age 62, of Defiance, passed away on December 14, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on May 19, 1960 to Albert and Grace (Hackney) Scott in Grundy, Virginia. Johnny worked in manufacturing for many years. He enjoyed music and playing guitar. Johnny loved hunting and fishing. He will be missed by many family members and friends.
continentalenews.com
Blanche Ellen Rue, 1929 – 2022
CONTINENTAL, OH – Blanche Ellen Rue, age 92, of Continental, passed away on December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 24, 1929, in Defiance, OH to the late Leo & Thelma Caryer (Relyea). She was a 1949 graduate of Payne High School and married her sweetheart, Elbert Morris Rue on June 27, 1953. Blanche worked as a bus driver for Head Start for many years, retiring in the early 90’s. She was an active member of the Defiance Church of the Nazarene and loved baking, cooking, gardening, camping, playing cards, and watching old Western movies. Blanche also enjoyed giving away her baked goods to family & friends, which is how she will be remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
WANE-TV
Pickups collide head-on in DeKalb County after driver hits deer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two pickups were totaled after one of them hit a deer and they collided head-on early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. on County Road 27 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators determined that Codey Shetley...
Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
wbnowqct.com
A Bust In Napoleon
Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Findlay gets new development on site of former Argyle building
FINDLAY, Ohio — Construction of new residential and commercial space is expected soon on a long-vacant property in downtown Findlay. This large property in the heart of downtown Findlay has been empty since a fire devastated the former Argyle building in 2012. Trivium Development, of Columbus, purchased the parcel...
WANE-TV
Fire district consolidation approved by commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said...
WANE-TV
Police: 15-year-old in custody after threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old male is in custody Thursday after making a reported threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). At approximately 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer received information warning that a threat...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
continentalenews.com
Thank You from the Davis Family
We want to extend our sincere gratitude to all of our family, friends, the Continental school, the entire Continental community (including local businesses) as well as neighboring schools and communities. We cannot tell you how loved and supported we feel and it will never be forgotten. There are no words...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
wbnowqct.com
Crash And Arrest
Defiance Police responds to a solo crash on East River Drive…east of Carpenter Road. The driver took off on foot and then ran into the Maumee River…then swam over to Preston Island. With the assistance of the Defiance Fire Department and private citizens with a boat, officers were able to get to the island and take the driver into custody…identified as a 16-year-old juvenile from Deshler…taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
New York man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash early Wednesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A New York man was killed after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike overnight in Wood County. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 67. The driver of a cargo van crashed into the back of a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road.
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after his bike was hit by an SUV near Fort Wayne International Airport Tuesday morning. Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that the SUV turned onto Airport Expressway just before 7:30 a.m. and hit the oncoming motorcycle.
Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal
WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
