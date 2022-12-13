Dallas grad named D-III Player of the Year

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Misericordia University women’s soccer standout and Dallas High School graduate Emma Sweitzer has been named the United Soccer Coaches Division III Player of the Year.

A two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, Sweitzer led the Cougars to a MAC Freedom Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament Sectional Finals.

She led the team in scoring and broke her own school records with 64 points and 24 goals. Her 16 assists are the second-highest single-season total in school history.

She has compiled 122 points in two seasons and is just four points shy of becoming MU’s all-time leading scorer.

In 2022, she recorded at least one point in 16 games and had a 12-game points-scoring streak. She had eight multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks.

Sweitzer led the MAC Freedom in goals, assists and points while finishing second in the country in points and third in assists.

Misericordia earned the number one ranking in the nation for the second straight season. The Cougars finished 21-1-1 and were ranked third in the final d3soccer.com poll and fifth in the final United Soccer Coaches rankings.