ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Dallas grad named D-III Player of the Year

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4j20_0jgT4SkO00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Misericordia University women’s soccer standout and Dallas High School graduate Emma Sweitzer has been named the United Soccer Coaches Division III Player of the Year.

A two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, Sweitzer led the Cougars to a MAC Freedom Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament Sectional Finals.

She led the team in scoring and broke her own school records with 64 points and 24 goals. Her 16 assists are the second-highest single-season total in school history.

She has compiled 122 points in two seasons and is just four points shy of becoming MU’s all-time leading scorer.

In 2022, she recorded at least one point in 16 games and had a 12-game points-scoring streak. She had eight multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks.

Sweitzer led the MAC Freedom in goals, assists and points while finishing second in the country in points and third in assists.

Misericordia earned the number one ranking in the nation for the second straight season. The Cougars finished 21-1-1 and were ranked third in the final d3soccer.com poll and fifth in the final United Soccer Coaches rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Penguins take down Bears

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins secured a 3-1 win over the Hershey Bears on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-6-1-2) scored quickly to build a lead and then held on for the rest of regulation. The Penguins’ penalty...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Wyoming Seminary announces next Head of School

KINGSTON — Bill Sordoni, Chair, Wyoming Seminary Board of Trustees, Wednesday said the new Head of School Martin J. Mooney is “an innovative, thoughtful and collaborative professional who combines integrity and humor with a fierce determination to shape the lives of his students.”. Mooney will become the 15th...
WYOMING, PA
WBRE

‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Southern Columbia: Signs ‘Not Intended’ to Carry Racial Connotations

CATAWISSA – Signs on display during a community pep rally for the Southern Columbia football team did not have any racial intentions…The Southern Columbia Area School District reported that this week after its investigation began last Friday when the allegations were first made. It was then when the Tigers defeated Westinghouse, which had predominantly black athletes, in the state’s 2A title game.
CATAWISSA, PA
Times Leader

Crestwood School Board gives Milazzo 2-year contract extension

WRIGHT TWP. — Winter storm aside, the Crestwood School Board held its December meeting Thursday, and one item on the agenda was to rescind a recently approved shared transportation agreement with Hazleton Area School District. The board then voted to enter a shared transportation agreement with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit.
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College police officer receives national award

A Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer earned a nationally sanctioned award for his actions during a shooting earlier this fall. Despite being fired upon repeatedly, the officer vigilantly pursued the armed suspect, ensuring his quick apprehension. During a surprise campus ceremony on Dec. 13, Lt. David C. Pletz, a 25-year Penn College Police veteran, received a Silver Star for Bravery on behalf of the college and Chief Jack L....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Kamus re-elected Wyoming Valley West School Board president

KINGSTON — Charles Kamus has only been Wyoming Valley West School Board President since August, when the board elected him after Dave Usavage stepped down from the post citing health reasons. But Kamus did a good enough job to be the lone nominee for board president during a re-organization meeting Wednesday, and got the nod with a unanimous vote with one member absent. Paul Keating was re-elected vice-president.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Misericordia U. students, Maddon, set an example for giving

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. There is a lot of charitable activity this time of year, and we don’t like to slight anyone, but two recent events may deserve a little extra attention. Tuesday’s paper included a story of Misericordia University Students who met Monday...
HAZLETON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Pottsville Santander to close permanently

POTTSVILLE – Exactly a month short of three years since the Spanish bank announced they were closing their Shenandoah branch and merging it with Pottsville’s, Santander informed customers this week the city’s branch is the next to go. In a letter dated Dec. 13, Santander told customers...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Bethlehem on the Susquehanna

Immersive outdoor living nativity to recreate biblical town in Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Pastor Adam McGahee said Wednesday afternoon, pausing a cordless drill and taking a short break from building “Bethlehem.”. “We’ve just...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily

Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Scranton PA

When most people think of Pennsylvania, the first thing that comes to mind is Philadelphia. However, there is so much more to this great state than just its largest city. Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the state with a population of about 77,000. Known...
SCRANTON, PA
biz570.com

Thomas "T.J." Cusumano

Thomas (T.J.) Cusumano is kind to others, demands the most of himself, and takes life as it comes because life is surprising and beautiful and tough all at once. As the chef and owner of Cusumano’s Restaurant in Old Forge the young man admits much is expected of him.
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

Yoga instructor’s comeback from SCAD-induced heart attack

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heart attack is usually caused by coronary artery disease. However, a less common cause can also be to blame including a condition that nearly cost a local school teacher her life. That school teacher is also a yoga instructor who Eyewitness News first told you about a few […]
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street

If you've driven on E. Third Street lately, you've probably noticed the increase in newer businesses, such as Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle. Those changes are thanks in part to State College-based developer FAMVEST, of which Muncy resident M. Jon Jahanshahi is senior vice president. FAMVEST recently received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the state to assist with redeveloping the Lycoming Mall. The mall, which is down to less than 10 stores, has been ailing for several years. Jahanshahi and his firm...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Hazleton Area impacted by December snow storm

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wintry mix is impacting the Hazleton Area, which historically sees higher snow and ice accumulations because of its elevation. If you live, work or drive through the Hazleton area you know it’s a different world when it comes to winter weather. Traffic is moving very slowly, and for […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on Interstate 81 now lifted

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lane restriction on Interstate 81 caused by a crash Friday morning, has now been lifted. According to PennDOT, a crash in Lackawanna County caused a lane restriction impacting travel in the area of I-81 northbound near mile marker 188. PennDOT says the crash scene has been cleared and both […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy