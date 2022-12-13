Read full article on original website
Johnny Dale Scott, 1960 – 2022
Johnny Dale Scott, age 62, of Defiance, passed away on December 14, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on May 19, 1960 to Albert and Grace (Hackney) Scott in Grundy, Virginia. Johnny worked in manufacturing for many years. He enjoyed music and playing guitar. Johnny loved hunting and fishing. He will be missed by many family members and friends.
Blanche Ellen Rue, 1929 – 2022
CONTINENTAL, OH – Blanche Ellen Rue, age 92, of Continental, passed away on December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 24, 1929, in Defiance, OH to the late Leo & Thelma Caryer (Relyea). She was a 1949 graduate of Payne High School and married her sweetheart, Elbert Morris Rue on June 27, 1953. Blanche worked as a bus driver for Head Start for many years, retiring in the early 90’s. She was an active member of the Defiance Church of the Nazarene and loved baking, cooking, gardening, camping, playing cards, and watching old Western movies. Blanche also enjoyed giving away her baked goods to family & friends, which is how she will be remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Connie J. Geckle, 1969 – 2022
PANDORA – Connie J. Geckle, 53, of Pandora, died at 12:27 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Liberty of Lima. She was born January 23, 1969 in Lima to the late Clarence and Betty (Strawser) Geckle. Survivors include seven siblings: Richard (Judy) Geckle, Bonnie Moore, Carolyn Ludemann, all of...
Thank You from the Davis Family
We want to extend our sincere gratitude to all of our family, friends, the Continental school, the entire Continental community (including local businesses) as well as neighboring schools and communities. We cannot tell you how loved and supported we feel and it will never be forgotten. There are no words...
