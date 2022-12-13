Firefighters transport water almost a mile to reach Turley house fire

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) were faced with a challenge while responding to a Turley house fire Monday.

Firefighters say the front room of the home, near Highway 75 and 76th Street North, was fully engulfed.

TFD searched the home, giving the all clear that everyone made it out. District Fire Chief Julie Lynn says the fire was contained to the front room but smoke damage did reach the back of the home.

Lynn says there was a fire in the fireplace that may have spread out of control causing the damage. She says a person believed to have autism was seen throwing things in the fire earlier in the day. That person was found hiding in a car near the house.

“The temperature is dropping a little bit this week,” said Julie Lynn, the District Chief of the Tulsa Fire Department. “Big challenge for us in this area is water supply. So the closest hydrant was off 66th Street which is almost three quarters of a mile.”

Because of that, firefighters say they had to rely on a tank truck carrying 750 gallons of water to put the fire out.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

