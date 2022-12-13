Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD establishes new Advanced Academics program
When Sadberry Intermediate opens in August 2023, the Bryan school district will have established a new Advanced Academics program. Aspire Academy will welcome its first students next fall and serve as a compilation of its two counterparts: Odyssey Academy and Inquire Academy. Planning for the new program began in the...
United Way of the Brazos Valley donates over 10,000 books to local schools
United Way of the Brazos Valley hosted four book giveaways at local schools this month to donate over 10,000 books and 2,000 blankets through its Books and a Blanket program. The UWBV team worked hard to oversee four Books and a Blanket deliveries at Caldwell Elementary in Caldwell, Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan, John C. Webb Elementary in Navasota and Hearne Elementary in Hearne the past two weeks.
Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley retires but plans to continue serving community
When Irma Cauley was a young girl, she said she found her love of service thanks to the women in her life who championed her to give back. “Growing up I had the opportunity to serve in elementary, junior high and high school with Barbara Jordan, [the first African American woman elected to the Texas Senate who later became the first African American woman from the South elected to the U.S. House of Representatives], and that molded my life,” she recalled. “My mother molded my life, in that she was a nurse and a single parent; but she knew we all needed the right to vote and that it shouldn’t cost people to vote. I am simply trying to give back what I received, that is all.”
Texas A&M graduation brings hope for the future
Theron McAdoo was one of 5,428 fall graduates on the doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s level to receive their diploma from Texas A&M University on Friday and Saturday. McAdoo, who received a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering during Friday afternoon’s commencement, addressed his fellow graduates with a speech about the importance of following their true passions in life. During the summer of his junior and senior year at Texas A&M, McAdoo said he interned for a power management company and was inspired by an idea while reading during his lunch break.
Huff took his winning touch to Decatur, but left a championship foundation at College Station
This year’s high school football playoffs have been twice as much fun for Steve Huff. The former College Station head football coach reached the state semifinals in his first season at Decatur, while his former team will play Aledo for the Class 5A Division I title Saturday. Both teams’ playoff runs were somewhat surprising.
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 17
Get ready all you Reese Witherspoon fans, “Legally Blond The Musical” is coming to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) on March 1-2 for a pair of 7:30 p.m. shows. Based on the beloved movie that starred Witherspoon, the musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. Visit opastickets.org/legally-blonde/ to purchase tickets or call 979-845-1234.
Bryan girls basketball team improves to 2-0 in district
COPPERAS COVE -- Freshman Avery Archer hit a trio of 3-pointers to help the Bryan girls basketball team top Copperas Cove 41-24 in District 12-6A play Friday night. Bryan (8-4, 2-0) won its third straight. The Lady Vikings also won the freshman game 37-31.
Downtown Bryan holiday contest winners announced
Destination Bryan announced the winners Tuesday of the 2022 Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade held Dec. 8. The parade’s theme was “The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan.” Entries were judged by their relevance to the theme, design and overall execution of their floats. Bryan-College...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Building purchase allows Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels to keep its home base
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels will be able to keep providing meals from its home on 203 W. 30th St. in Bryan after the Oldham Goodwin Capital partnership purchased the facility. Ken Barnes, program director for Meals on Wheels, said the building was in a family trust and the family...
Rudder girls basketball team rallies but falls at Brenham 51-44
BRENHAM — The Rudder girls basketball team tried to rally in the second half but fell to Brenham 51-44 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Alaina Hill and Paris Mitchell each scored 12 points for Rudder (2-11, 0-3), which outscored Brenham 31-29 in the second half. Arianah Lewis scored...
Coaching continuity key to success for Franklin, College Station football teams
After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his father Mike when they returned home. It was an extra gold state medal. The Hedrick family is credited with most of the Franklin football program’s success. But neither...
Caldwell hires A&M Consolidated OC Sean Witherwax as head football coach
Caldwell ISD officials announced Thursday that A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator Sean Witherwax will be Caldwell's next athletic director and head football coach. Witherwax has served as offensive coordinator at A&M Consolidated for six seasons, all under Lee Fedora, who resigned as the Tigers' head coach earlier this month. Witherwax was...
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team holds off Magnolia 47-43
MAGNOLIA — Kateria Gooden scored 13 points, and Paris Pavlas had 10 to help the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Magnolia 47-43 in District 21-5A action Friday night. Consol’s Mia Teran had nine points, while Da’Mya Turner scored six, De’Shyreia Miles five and Meme Thompson and Kamaiya Ford...
Texas A&M CB Groves-Killebrew enters portal; LB Hill pledges to UT; Lane to Ga. Tech
Texas A&M freshman cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has entered the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcement via social media Friday. Groves-Killebrew played against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida, making two tackles. He is the 24th player from the 2022 A&M roster to enter the portal. A&M wide receiver Chase Lane,...
Aledo primed for run at 11th state title against 2017 opponent College Station
The Aledo Bearcats are hoping to party like its 1998 on Saturday. Legendary Aledo head football coach Tim Buchanan built the Bearcats into a championship machine beginning in 1998 when they won the first of their 10 state titles. Under Buchanan, Aledo also won state titles in 2009-11, 2013, 2019 and 2020, and the Bearcats added three more in 2014, 2016 and 2018 when Buchanan served as the school’s athletics director.
College Station football team falls to Aledo 52-14 in Class 5A Division I state title game
ARLINGTON — College Station’s hopes of winning a second state title seemed to be gone in the blink of an eye Saturday at AT&T Stadium. A disastrous first half put the Cougars behind Aledo 35-0 at halftime of the Class 5A Division I state championship game, and the Bearcats kept their momentum in the second half en route to a 52-14 victory to claim a state record 11th title.
Troupe Over the Hill presents 'Small Town Christmas" Thursday through Saturday
There's an awful lot of Christmas spirit and music coming to Normangee from Thursday through Saturday when Troupe Over the Hill presents "Small Town Christmas." Performances will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, all at Troupe Over the Hill's Main Street Playhouse at 105 Main St. in downtown Normangee.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.
College Station football team embracing underdog role ahead of Class 5A-I final
The College Station Cougars know they’re the underdog this Saturday, but it’s a position they don’t mind being in. The way they see it, every game starts off the same and anything can happen. “The [players have] kind of embraced that idea, and we’ve played with a...
