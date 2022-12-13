ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paramount+ Announces Documentary Series Exploring the History of Soft Rock Music, "Sometimes When We Touch," to Premiere January 3

 4 days ago
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
nickalive.net

Nickelodeon to Unwrap 'A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition' on December 24

Nickelodeon will premiere A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition, an extra special version of the hit live-action holiday movie on Saturday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT)!. A Loud House Christmas follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that...
nickalive.net

Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon

Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
nickalive.net

How to Stream The New Season of 'The Game' for FREE on Paramount+

Stream the new season of The Game now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The off season is over and the new season of The Game is here!. This season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as the players try to survive the storms of change. The team fights for fame, fortune, respect and love, all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.
nickalive.net

HBO Max Cancels 'The Garcias' After One Season

HBO Max has canceled The Garcias after one season, Deadline is reporting. A sequel to Nickelodeon's beloved family comedy series The Brothers Garcia, The Garcias premiered on HBO Max in April this year, running for 10 episodes. The series was produced by New Cadence Productions, the banner headed by Brothers Garcia co-creator and executive producer Jeff Valdez and Sol Trujilo. The rights to The Garcias are reverting to the producers and studio behind the series.
nickalive.net

Netflix Exec Compares Importance of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to 'The Sandman'

A Netflix executive says the streamer's live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender is being crafted with "deft hands," comparing its importance to The Sandman. Netflix TV executive Peter Friedlander has likened the importance of Avatar: The Last Airbender to another of the streamer's major adaptation projects, The Sandman. In...
nickalive.net

OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games

OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games. PAW Patrol, Jake sent a yelp for help! He hurt himself and can’t get off the mountain 🏔️. We need to help him get back home before the snowstorm.🌨️. We can only drive part of the way and will need to fly at some point. Skye will help us get to the top in her helicopter 🚁. But since he’s so high up, we’ll need to climb walls too. We can use Chase’s suction cup boots 🥾 and Everest’s hook to reach steep terrains. 🎮 #PAWPatrol #MightyPupsSaveAdventureBay.
nickalive.net

Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Street Chase | Pluto TV

The thrill of the chase with none of the charge. Stream your favorite crime shows, action movies, and more for FREE on Pluto TV! Stream Now. Pay Never. https://pluto.tv. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and...
nickalive.net

Brand New Day! w/ Blue (Official Clip) ☀️ Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!

Brand New Day! w/ Blue (Official Clip) ☀️ Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!. Today is a "Brand New Day" and Josh finds out about his Broadway audition with Rainbow Puppy! 🌈 But first it's time to sing, dance and shine the spotlight on Blue with the help from Tickety, Shovel and Pail, Mr. and Mrs. Salt, Slippery and more friends! Sing along to this song from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
nickalive.net

How Old is Captain Man? | Swellview Mysteries | Henry Danger & Danger Force

How Old is Captain Man? | Swellview Mysteries | Henry Danger & Danger Force. It's an age-old question that is about Captain Man's (Cooper Barnes) age - exactly how old is he?! No matter how many times he insists he's... 30... something still seems fishy. Let's dive into this superhero mystery in the latest files from Swellview Mysteries!
nickalive.net

Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly | SNL | Saturday Night Live

Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly - SNL - Saturday Night Live. Join SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Devon Walker as they give a behind-the-scenes look at the sketch "Kenan & Kelly" starring Keke Palmer (True Jackson, VP) and featuring Kel Mitchell! Watch the sketch in full here!. The...

