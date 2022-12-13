Paramount+ Announces Documentary Series Exploring the History of Soft Rock Music, "Sometimes When We Touch," to Premiere January 3

Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Unwrap 'A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition' on December 24
Nickelodeon will premiere A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition, an extra special version of the hit live-action holiday movie on Saturday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT)!. A Loud House Christmas follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that...
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
nickalive.net
How to Stream The New Season of 'The Game' for FREE on Paramount+
Stream the new season of The Game now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The off season is over and the new season of The Game is here!. This season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as the players try to survive the storms of change. The team fights for fame, fortune, respect and love, all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.
nickalive.net
HBO Max Cancels 'The Garcias' After One Season
HBO Max has canceled The Garcias after one season, Deadline is reporting. A sequel to Nickelodeon's beloved family comedy series The Brothers Garcia, The Garcias premiered on HBO Max in April this year, running for 10 episodes. The series was produced by New Cadence Productions, the banner headed by Brothers Garcia co-creator and executive producer Jeff Valdez and Sol Trujilo. The rights to The Garcias are reverting to the producers and studio behind the series.
nickalive.net
Netflix Exec Compares Importance of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to 'The Sandman'
A Netflix executive says the streamer's live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender is being crafted with "deft hands," comparing its importance to The Sandman. Netflix TV executive Peter Friedlander has likened the importance of Avatar: The Last Airbender to another of the streamer's major adaptation projects, The Sandman. In...
nickalive.net
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games. PAW Patrol, Jake sent a yelp for help! He hurt himself and can’t get off the mountain 🏔️. We need to help him get back home before the snowstorm.🌨️. We can only drive part of the way and will need to fly at some point. Skye will help us get to the top in her helicopter 🚁. But since he’s so high up, we’ll need to climb walls too. We can use Chase’s suction cup boots 🥾 and Everest’s hook to reach steep terrains. 🎮 #PAWPatrol #MightyPupsSaveAdventureBay.
nickalive.net
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Street Chase | Pluto TV
The thrill of the chase with none of the charge. Stream your favorite crime shows, action movies, and more for FREE on Pluto TV! Stream Now. Pay Never. https://pluto.tv. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'NFL Slimetime' Holiday Special 'Jingle All The Plays' on December 21
Join Nate Burleson and Young Dylan as they turn NFL highlights into Slimelights in the brand new NFL Slimetime Christmas special "Jingle All The Plays"! Packed full of football fun and surprises, the all-new holiday special premieres Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon!. Don't forget...
nickalive.net
Brand New Day! w/ Blue (Official Clip) ☀️ Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!
Brand New Day! w/ Blue (Official Clip) ☀️ Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!. Today is a "Brand New Day" and Josh finds out about his Broadway audition with Rainbow Puppy! 🌈 But first it's time to sing, dance and shine the spotlight on Blue with the help from Tickety, Shovel and Pail, Mr. and Mrs. Salt, Slippery and more friends! Sing along to this song from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
nickalive.net
How Old is Captain Man? | Swellview Mysteries | Henry Danger & Danger Force
How Old is Captain Man? | Swellview Mysteries | Henry Danger & Danger Force. It's an age-old question that is about Captain Man's (Cooper Barnes) age - exactly how old is he?! No matter how many times he insists he's... 30... something still seems fishy. Let's dive into this superhero mystery in the latest files from Swellview Mysteries!
nickalive.net
Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly | SNL | Saturday Night Live
Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly - SNL - Saturday Night Live. Join SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Devon Walker as they give a behind-the-scenes look at the sketch "Kenan & Kelly" starring Keke Palmer (True Jackson, VP) and featuring Kel Mitchell! Watch the sketch in full here!. The...
