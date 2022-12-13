Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
review-mag.com
Buzz by the Bay 2022: Midland Street Business District Bridging the Bay City Gap With Fresh Outlook
The Midland Street Business District made great strides in the past year to evolve beyond the reputation of rowdiness and pub crawl debauchery that has dogged the district for decades. After some minor drama, the District was welcomed into the City’s Feet on the Street campaign, which closes certain streets to cars from late spring to early fall to encourage foot traffic.
Future of two Flint-owned golf courses unclear as council waits on lease proposal
FLINT, MI -- It’s not clear what the future holds for two Flint-owned golf courses that the city hasn’t operated in-house since emergency managers started leasing them more than a decade ago. The City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, sent a proposed lease that would allow Flint City...
WNEM
GM awards $270K in grants to 8 area nonprofits
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Flint-area GM plants announced they will be awarding $270,000 in Community Impact Grants to eight local nonprofits, resulting in a significant investment into Genesee County. GM’s Community Impact Grant program addresses local issues within the communities the company presides over, specifically focusing on areas of...
‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative
FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
Saginaw Heritage senior Zar’ria Mitchell finds record-setting groove
SAGINAW, MI – On Christmas, Zar’ria Mitchell expects to see a familiar-shaped present under the tree. Because what parents promise, Santa delivers.
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
kisswtlz.com
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
kisswtlz.com
Schuette Takes Oath of Office
Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
kisswtlz.com
MCFTA Names New President
The Midland Center for the Arts has a new President. Jon Loos, who was named interim president and CEO in June, after Terri Trotter vacated the role last February. Mark Flegenheimer is chair of the executive search committee and says over 60 candidates applied. After interviewing several people, the board of directors agreed to hire Loos as “the right leader to guide the Center into the future.” Loos first joined the center in 2017 as Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in November 2020.
What’s that being built next to landfill in Montrose area? Officials weigh in
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- One particular landfill spot in Montrose Township has garnered some interest in the community. At GFL Brent Run Landfill, located at 8335 Vienna Road in Montrose Township, a new development is being built, west of the landfill spot.
Have an old flag? Funeral home accepting flag donations for veteran cremations
BAY CITY, MI - Have an old, tattered and threadbare U.S. flag? Whatever you do, do not throw it in the trash - U.S. code mandates that the country’s flags be properly and respectfully disposed of. Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services launched a new flag retirement program...
kisswtlz.com
McDonald-Rivet Sworn Into State Senate
Michigan State Senator Kristen McDonald-Rivet took her oath of office on Monday. McDonald-Rivet was sworn in by Michigan 70th District Court Judge A.T. Frank, whom she worked under in the 1990’s. McDonald-Rivet was elected to represent the 35th State Senate district over opponent Annette Glenn in November by a margin of nearly 7 percentage points in November.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
It will soon cost money to cross one of Bay City’s bridges. Here’s how drivers feel about that
BAY CITY, MI – Gretchen Basner lives in Kawkawlin but she drives to Bay City for errands and medical appointments. Her usual route will take her back over Liberty Bridge when it reopens before the end of the year. When it does, she’ll have to pay a $2 toll to get to the other side of town.
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes
This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
