Saginaw, MI

Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Buzz by the Bay 2022: Midland Street Business District Bridging the Bay City Gap With Fresh Outlook

The Midland Street Business District made great strides in the past year to evolve beyond the reputation of rowdiness and pub crawl debauchery that has dogged the district for decades. After some minor drama, the District was welcomed into the City’s Feet on the Street campaign, which closes certain streets to cars from late spring to early fall to encourage foot traffic.
BAY CITY, MI
GM awards $270K in grants to 8 area nonprofits

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Flint-area GM plants announced they will be awarding $270,000 in Community Impact Grants to eight local nonprofits, resulting in a significant investment into Genesee County. GM’s Community Impact Grant program addresses local issues within the communities the company presides over, specifically focusing on areas of...
FLINT, MI
‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative

FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
FLINT, MI
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Schuette Takes Oath of Office

Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
MIDLAND, MI
MCFTA Names New President

The Midland Center for the Arts has a new President. Jon Loos, who was named interim president and CEO in June, after Terri Trotter vacated the role last February. Mark Flegenheimer is chair of the executive search committee and says over 60 candidates applied. After interviewing several people, the board of directors agreed to hire Loos as “the right leader to guide the Center into the future.” Loos first joined the center in 2017 as Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in November 2020.
McDonald-Rivet Sworn Into State Senate

Michigan State Senator Kristen McDonald-Rivet took her oath of office on Monday. McDonald-Rivet was sworn in by Michigan 70th District Court Judge A.T. Frank, whom she worked under in the 1990’s. McDonald-Rivet was elected to represent the 35th State Senate district over opponent Annette Glenn in November by a margin of nearly 7 percentage points in November.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.
FLINT, MI
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
LANSING, MI
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes

This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
