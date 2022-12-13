Read full article on original website
RYAN REAVES THROWS ANOTHER BIG HIT THEN TAKES CARE OF BEN CHIAROT IN A FIGHT
Ryan Reaves was on a mission in Wednesday night's game against Detroit. First, he absolutely smoked Red Wings' defenseman Filip Hronek:. Then, the recently acquired Wild enforcer threw a lesser - though still big - hit on defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and fought Wings' blue-liner Ben Chiarot afterwards. The fight left some to be desired, but Reaves is still on a tear tonight.
FLYERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers for the purpose of having his contract terminated. Sedlak, 29, was not with the Flyers at the morning skate on Saturday and it was revealed that the team granted him permission to...
FLYERS DEFENSEMAN DEANGELO ADDED TO NON-ROSTER LIST
The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Tony DeAngelo to 'Non-Roster' status due to personal reasons, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. DeAngelo was recently ruled out due to a family matter, so this latest development suggests that whatever it is; it's fairly serious. Hopefully, the best pans out for him and his family, so he can get back playing soon. Assuming head coach John Tortorella has a place in the lineup for him.
ECHL PLAYER COMES OFF BENCH TO DEFEND CAPTAIN AFTER HE WAS INJURED BY ILLEGAL HIT (VIDEO)
It will lead to a suspension, possibly even a lengthy one, but it's pretty clear Shawn Weller of the Adirondack Thunder doesn't care. Weller jumped off the bench to fight Chris Martenet of the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers Friday night after Martenet knocked Thunder captain Shane Harper out of the game with what was deemed an illegal check to the head. It's against the rules in pretty much every pro hockey league to come off the bench to get involved in any type of play. Weller apparently felt the suspension was worth the opportunity to get some payback for his captain. Martenet barely had a chance to defend himself in the fight.
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES AND DALLAS STARS EXCHANGE PAIR OF DEFENSEMEN
The Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars have struck a trade in which defensemen Joseph Cecconi and Oskari Laaksonen have been dealt:. Cecconi, 25, was a 2015 5th round pick of the Stars but has yet to play an NHL game. The University of Michigan product has managed 33 points in 176 games for the Texas Stars, setting a career high in '21-22 with 16 in 65.
Dan’s Daily: Bruins Eyes on Patrick Kane, Penguins Opportunities
Leading to the NHL’s holiday break, there is always a flood of NHL trade rumors and speculation about the coming changes. GMs have had a good look at their teams. They’ve had a lot of conversations. And with a couple of months until the NHL trade deadline, it’s time to get serious. The St. Louis Blues could put big names on the trade block. The Edmonton Oilers want defensemen, Elliotte Friedman discussed further NHL expansion, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s brilliant performance on Thursday was just another day at the office.
OILERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS
For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Malone, 33, has appeared in ten games for both the Oilers and Condors so far this season. With the Oilers, he's failed to record any points, adding six penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile with the Condors, he's put up four points (one goal, three assists), 16 penalty minutes and is a plus-two.
REF WARNS KAILER YAMAMOTO TO BE CAREFUL WHAT HE'S SAYING AROUND HOT MIC (VIDEO)
It's one of those cases where the referee becomes the show again. During Thursday night's game between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues, Edmonton's Kailer Yamamoto was being given a two-minute penalty for holding. Apparently not happy with the call, Yamamoto was jawing at referee Kyle Rehman on his way to the box, who was about to announce the penalty over the public address system.
WHL FINES WINNIPEG ICE HALF A MILLION DOLLARS
The Western Hockey League has levied a hefty fine against one of its teams. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the Winnipeg Ice have been fined $500,000 for not meeting one of the terms of the relocation of the club from Cranbrook, B.C. When the team was moved four years...
BLACKHAWKS FORWARD PENALIZED FOR DANGEROUS HIT ON VEGAS' CHANDLER STEPHENSON
Jason Dickinson was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding in the first period on Thursday night after a dangerous his on Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson got his revenge by scoring on the ensuing powerplay. The Golden Knights also won the game, so puck continues to not lie....
EVGENI MALKIN SCORES PPG BUT EXITS GAME TO INJURY ON THE SAME PLAY
Tough break for Evgeni Malkin here. He deflects a slapshot from Sidney Crosby off of his knee and immediately hit the deck. His night is over, as one reporter said he was walking around the rink afterwards with his knee wrapped in ice. Malkin's past has been riddled with knee...
IT'S NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO HAVE AN UNLUCKIER SEQUENCE THAN ALEXANDER ROMANOV HAD ON FRIDAY NIGHT
Alexander Romanov has had a strong start in his tenure on Long Island. After being traded from Montreal this summer, he Russian blue-liner has thrown some big hits, made some key blocks, and altogether his play has left Islander fans content through 31 games. On Saturday night, he stretched out...
JOEL EDMUNDSON AND JOHN KLINGBERG LINKED TO WESTERN CANADIAN TEAM
With the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks out of the playoff picture in their respective conferences, they could look to sell off certain assets leading up to the trade deadline on March 3rd. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Edmonton Oilers have internally discussed the possibility of trying to acquire...
ST. LOUIS STARTS THE WRONG LINEUP, SURRENDERS A POWERPLAY GOAL JUST 63 SECONDS IN
St. Louis' bench management was atrocious to start Thursday night's tilt against the Edmonton Oilers. First, they iced the wrong lineup to start the game, resulting in a bench minor (served by Josh Leivo); Brayden Schenn was supposed to start alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Leivo, but Brandon Saad took Schenn's place.
OHL'S LONDON KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE DEATH OF YOUNG PLAYER, POSTPONEMENT OF GAME
The London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League have announced that an 18-year-old member of their team has died. "The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov." "Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our...
RED WINGS' JAKUB VRANA REINSTATED BY NHL/NHLPA FOLLOWING STINT IN PLAYER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The National Hockey League announced on Friday morning that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been reinstated after a nearly two-month stint in the Player Assistance Program. In a statement the NHL said, " The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association announced today that Detroit Red...
ENJOYING A CAREER YEAR, LINUS ULLMARK SAYS HE WAS CLOSE TO QUITTING HOCKEY AND MOVING BACK HOME
Not too many hockey players will have career years at 29, but that's exactly what's happening with goaltender Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins. According to several analysts, he's at the top of the list for the Vezina trophy this season if he continues on the path he's on, but in an interview with NHL.com, Ullmark admitted that a family matter had him very close to quitting hockey and moving back home.
OVECHKIN FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATING TO CHASE FOR NHL'S GOAL RECORD
After scoring a hat trick earlier this week against the Chicago Blackhawks and bringing career goal total to 800, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin has filed a new trademark as he chases Wayne Gretzky's record. The trademark Ovechkin created is called, 'THE GR8 CHASE'. Ovechkin's family, the NHL, NHLPA and...
RYAN REAVES LEVELS FILIP HRONEK WITH A MASSIVE HIT (VIDEO)
Ryan Reaves of the Minnesota Wild is known more for throwing hands than huge hits, but he gets in a big one here and there. He got in a massive one Wednesday night with his team taking on the Detroit Red Wings. Reaves happened to catch defenceman Filip Hronek with...
INSIDER REVEALS THAT TWO EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAMS HAVE EXPRESSED INTEREST IN JESSE PULJUJARVI
A little over a week ago, Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi mentioned in an interview with a Finnish media outlet that he isn't sure if he belongs in the NHL anymore. Since that interview came out and even before, many wondered what Puljujarvi's future in Edmonton would look like and it appears that the two sides will be nearing a split either leading up to the trade deadline in early March or after the 2022-23 season.
