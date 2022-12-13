ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES THROWS ANOTHER BIG HIT THEN TAKES CARE OF BEN CHIAROT IN A FIGHT

Ryan Reaves was on a mission in Wednesday night's game against Detroit. First, he absolutely smoked Red Wings' defenseman Filip Hronek:. Then, the recently acquired Wild enforcer threw a lesser - though still big - hit on defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and fought Wings' blue-liner Ben Chiarot afterwards. The fight left some to be desired, but Reaves is still on a tear tonight.
DETROIT, MI
ECHL PLAYER COMES OFF BENCH TO DEFEND CAPTAIN AFTER HE WAS INJURED BY ILLEGAL HIT (VIDEO)

It will lead to a suspension, possibly even a lengthy one, but it's pretty clear Shawn Weller of the Adirondack Thunder doesn't care. Weller jumped off the bench to fight Chris Martenet of the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers Friday night after Martenet knocked Thunder captain Shane Harper out of the game with what was deemed an illegal check to the head. It's against the rules in pretty much every pro hockey league to come off the bench to get involved in any type of play. Weller apparently felt the suspension was worth the opportunity to get some payback for his captain. Martenet barely had a chance to defend himself in the fight.
WHL FINES WINNIPEG ICE HALF A MILLION DOLLARS

The Western Hockey League has levied a hefty fine against one of its teams. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the Winnipeg Ice have been fined $500,000 for not meeting one of the terms of the relocation of the club from Cranbrook, B.C. When the team was moved four years...
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES AND DALLAS STARS EXCHANGE PAIR OF DEFENSEMEN

The Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars have struck a trade in which defensemen Joseph Cecconi and Oskari Laaksonen have been dealt:. Cecconi, 25, was a 2015 5th round pick of the Stars but has yet to play an NHL game. The University of Michigan product has managed 33 points in 176 games for the Texas Stars, setting a career high in '21-22 with 16 in 65.
BUFFALO, NY
ENJOYING A CAREER YEAR, LINUS ULLMARK SAYS HE WAS CLOSE TO QUITTING HOCKEY AND MOVING BACK HOME

Not too many hockey players will have career years at 29, but that's exactly what's happening with goaltender Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins. According to several analysts, he's at the top of the list for the Vezina trophy this season if he continues on the path he's on, but in an interview with NHL.com, Ullmark admitted that a family matter had him very close to quitting hockey and moving back home.
BOSTON, MA
OILERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS

For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Malone, 33, has appeared in ten games for both the Oilers and Condors so far this season. With the Oilers, he's failed to record any points, adding six penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile with the Condors, he's put up four points (one goal, three assists), 16 penalty minutes and is a plus-two.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY NOT EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED TO SLOVAKIA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS

On Wednesday, Hockey Slovakia announced their preliminary roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Two of the nation's three first-round pick from the 2022 draft were named to the roster, with the odd man out being Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky. Following the roster announcement, Slovakia's head coach...
BLACKHAWKS FORWARD PENALIZED FOR DANGEROUS HIT ON VEGAS' CHANDLER STEPHENSON

Jason Dickinson was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding in the first period on Thursday night after a dangerous his on Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson got his revenge by scoring on the ensuing powerplay. The Golden Knights also won the game, so puck continues to not lie....
CHICAGO, IL
CONNOR MCDAVID CALLS ON THE NHL TO CLARIFY RULES AFTER OILERS' DISALLOWED GOAL

The Edmonton Oilers had a controversial goal disallowed on Thursday night that ended up being a difference-making play all said and done. Connor McDavid was flagged for offsides after the play was reviewed, which resulted in Leon Draisaitl's goal being called off. The play in question:. The play shared many...
DUCKS SAID TO BE INTERESTED IN OILERS' JESSE PULJUJARVI

According to Edmonton Oilers' reporter Jim Matheson, the Anaheim Ducks are showing interest in forward Jesse Puljujarvi, who has been on the block since the summer. Matheson, who is an employee of The Edmonton Journal, had sent out several tweets in recent days letting it be known that Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek had been at a number of Oilers games, but until today didn't let it be known who he may be watching.
ANAHEIM, CA
REF WARNS KAILER YAMAMOTO TO BE CAREFUL WHAT HE'S SAYING AROUND HOT MIC (VIDEO)

It's one of those cases where the referee becomes the show again. During Thursday night's game between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues, Edmonton's Kailer Yamamoto was being given a two-minute penalty for holding. Apparently not happy with the call, Yamamoto was jawing at referee Kyle Rehman on his way to the box, who was about to announce the penalty over the public address system.
LINESMAN ROBS FANS OF A HEATED FIGHT BETWEEN BRAD MARCHAND AND PHILLIP DANAULT

One thing that really bothers me - and many fans - is when referee/linesman break up a fight between two willing participants before it even starts. Brad Marchand and Phillip Danault got in a wresting match and both appeared to be ready and willing to throw hands. I get that...
STARS FORWARD MASON MARCHMENT FINED BY NHL FOR EMBELLISHMENT

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that they've fined Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined $2,000 for embellishment, which is his second citation of the season. His first citation, which was a warning from the NHL, occurred during a game between Dallas and the Colorado Avalanche on...
DALLAS, TX

