It will lead to a suspension, possibly even a lengthy one, but it's pretty clear Shawn Weller of the Adirondack Thunder doesn't care. Weller jumped off the bench to fight Chris Martenet of the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers Friday night after Martenet knocked Thunder captain Shane Harper out of the game with what was deemed an illegal check to the head. It's against the rules in pretty much every pro hockey league to come off the bench to get involved in any type of play. Weller apparently felt the suspension was worth the opportunity to get some payback for his captain. Martenet barely had a chance to defend himself in the fight.

7 HOURS AGO