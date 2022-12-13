Read full article on original website
RYAN REAVES THROWS ANOTHER BIG HIT THEN TAKES CARE OF BEN CHIAROT IN A FIGHT
Ryan Reaves was on a mission in Wednesday night's game against Detroit. First, he absolutely smoked Red Wings' defenseman Filip Hronek:. Then, the recently acquired Wild enforcer threw a lesser - though still big - hit on defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and fought Wings' blue-liner Ben Chiarot afterwards. The fight left some to be desired, but Reaves is still on a tear tonight.
TORTORELLA MAKES FLYERS LEADING SCORER A HEALTHY SCRATCH FOR SATURDAY'S GAME VS RANGERS
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on their divisional rivals, the New York Rangers, on Saturday night and will be doing so without their leading scorer, Kevin Hayes. Following the morning skate, Flyers head coach John Tortorella discussed the decision to make Hayes a healthy scratch. "It's kind of a big...
ECHL PLAYER COMES OFF BENCH TO DEFEND CAPTAIN AFTER HE WAS INJURED BY ILLEGAL HIT (VIDEO)
It will lead to a suspension, possibly even a lengthy one, but it's pretty clear Shawn Weller of the Adirondack Thunder doesn't care. Weller jumped off the bench to fight Chris Martenet of the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers Friday night after Martenet knocked Thunder captain Shane Harper out of the game with what was deemed an illegal check to the head. It's against the rules in pretty much every pro hockey league to come off the bench to get involved in any type of play. Weller apparently felt the suspension was worth the opportunity to get some payback for his captain. Martenet barely had a chance to defend himself in the fight.
FLYERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers for the purpose of having his contract terminated. Sedlak, 29, was not with the Flyers at the morning skate on Saturday and it was revealed that the team granted him permission to...
WHL FINES WINNIPEG ICE HALF A MILLION DOLLARS
The Western Hockey League has levied a hefty fine against one of its teams. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the Winnipeg Ice have been fined $500,000 for not meeting one of the terms of the relocation of the club from Cranbrook, B.C. When the team was moved four years...
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES AND DALLAS STARS EXCHANGE PAIR OF DEFENSEMEN
The Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars have struck a trade in which defensemen Joseph Cecconi and Oskari Laaksonen have been dealt:. Cecconi, 25, was a 2015 5th round pick of the Stars but has yet to play an NHL game. The University of Michigan product has managed 33 points in 176 games for the Texas Stars, setting a career high in '21-22 with 16 in 65.
NIC DESLAURIERS/MIKE MCLEOD, JOEL FARABEE/BRENDAN SMITH THROW DOWN IN BACK-TO-BACK FIGHTS
Thursday's Flyers-Devils game got real chippy real fast when Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton crunched Travis Konecny from behind. Two fights transpired within two minutes of each other. Deslauriers had the clear advantage on Mike McLeod, and it was pretty obvious who won this bout. The Flyers' enforcer is among the...
ST. LOUIS STARTS THE WRONG LINEUP, SURRENDERS A POWERPLAY GOAL JUST 63 SECONDS IN
St. Louis' bench management was atrocious to start Thursday night's tilt against the Edmonton Oilers. First, they iced the wrong lineup to start the game, resulting in a bench minor (served by Josh Leivo); Brayden Schenn was supposed to start alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Leivo, but Brandon Saad took Schenn's place.
ENJOYING A CAREER YEAR, LINUS ULLMARK SAYS HE WAS CLOSE TO QUITTING HOCKEY AND MOVING BACK HOME
Not too many hockey players will have career years at 29, but that's exactly what's happening with goaltender Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins. According to several analysts, he's at the top of the list for the Vezina trophy this season if he continues on the path he's on, but in an interview with NHL.com, Ullmark admitted that a family matter had him very close to quitting hockey and moving back home.
OILERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS
For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Malone, 33, has appeared in ten games for both the Oilers and Condors so far this season. With the Oilers, he's failed to record any points, adding six penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile with the Condors, he's put up four points (one goal, three assists), 16 penalty minutes and is a plus-two.
RED WINGS' JAKUB VRANA REINSTATED BY NHL/NHLPA FOLLOWING STINT IN PLAYER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The National Hockey League announced on Friday morning that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been reinstated after a nearly two-month stint in the Player Assistance Program. In a statement the NHL said, " The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association announced today that Detroit Red...
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY NOT EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED TO SLOVAKIA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
On Wednesday, Hockey Slovakia announced their preliminary roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Two of the nation's three first-round pick from the 2022 draft were named to the roster, with the odd man out being Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky. Following the roster announcement, Slovakia's head coach...
BLACKHAWKS FORWARD PENALIZED FOR DANGEROUS HIT ON VEGAS' CHANDLER STEPHENSON
Jason Dickinson was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding in the first period on Thursday night after a dangerous his on Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson got his revenge by scoring on the ensuing powerplay. The Golden Knights also won the game, so puck continues to not lie....
ADAM LOWRY THROWS DOWN WITH TANNER JEANNOT AFTER TAKING NATE SCHMIDT OUT OF THE GAME
Tanner Jeannot threw a big - some might say questionable - hit on Nate Schmidt, resulting in the Jets' defenseman leaving the game early. The Jets placed Schmidt on IR on Friday, so it's safe to say Jeannot got him good. Lowry stood up for his teammate after the fact,...
CONNOR MCDAVID CALLS ON THE NHL TO CLARIFY RULES AFTER OILERS' DISALLOWED GOAL
The Edmonton Oilers had a controversial goal disallowed on Thursday night that ended up being a difference-making play all said and done. Connor McDavid was flagged for offsides after the play was reviewed, which resulted in Leon Draisaitl's goal being called off. The play in question:. The play shared many...
DUCKS SAID TO BE INTERESTED IN OILERS' JESSE PULJUJARVI
According to Edmonton Oilers' reporter Jim Matheson, the Anaheim Ducks are showing interest in forward Jesse Puljujarvi, who has been on the block since the summer. Matheson, who is an employee of The Edmonton Journal, had sent out several tweets in recent days letting it be known that Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek had been at a number of Oilers games, but until today didn't let it be known who he may be watching.
IT'S NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO HAVE AN UNLUCKIER SEQUENCE THAN ALEXANDER ROMANOV HAD ON FRIDAY NIGHT
Alexander Romanov has had a strong start in his tenure on Long Island. After being traded from Montreal this summer, he Russian blue-liner has thrown some big hits, made some key blocks, and altogether his play has left Islander fans content through 31 games. On Saturday night, he stretched out...
REF WARNS KAILER YAMAMOTO TO BE CAREFUL WHAT HE'S SAYING AROUND HOT MIC (VIDEO)
It's one of those cases where the referee becomes the show again. During Thursday night's game between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues, Edmonton's Kailer Yamamoto was being given a two-minute penalty for holding. Apparently not happy with the call, Yamamoto was jawing at referee Kyle Rehman on his way to the box, who was about to announce the penalty over the public address system.
LINESMAN ROBS FANS OF A HEATED FIGHT BETWEEN BRAD MARCHAND AND PHILLIP DANAULT
One thing that really bothers me - and many fans - is when referee/linesman break up a fight between two willing participants before it even starts. Brad Marchand and Phillip Danault got in a wresting match and both appeared to be ready and willing to throw hands. I get that...
STARS FORWARD MASON MARCHMENT FINED BY NHL FOR EMBELLISHMENT
The National Hockey League announced on Friday that they've fined Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined $2,000 for embellishment, which is his second citation of the season. His first citation, which was a warning from the NHL, occurred during a game between Dallas and the Colorado Avalanche on...
