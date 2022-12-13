Read full article on original website
Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater to be resurrected
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater has been a place for members of the community to put on and view theater since 1976, or at least it had been until the last show was put on there in 2013. A chance to see live summer theater again...
BMAC food bank in Walla Walla receives over $100K in donations
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- $101,564.39 was recently raised at the 12th annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank in Walla Walla. Barrel Full of Money is a joint effort by BMAC, Walla Walla Valley Wine, and other local business sponsors to raise funds to support local food pantries.
Speakers of the Umatilla language working to keep it alive for future generations
UMATILLA RESERVATION, Ore. - For many, language is a way to pass culture, information and history on to future generations. For The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and other native peoples, the language they used to speak is losing speakers faster than people learning become fluent. "Without language...
Oregon Fire Marshal announces Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant
SALEM, Ore. - The application period for an $18 million grant has been opened by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant aims to provide communities with resources to be better prepared for a wildfire. The grant is open to local governments, special districts, structural fire...
Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center's closure. In a press release,...
Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning's Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!
PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery
WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
Delays for regional schools on December 15
Benton Franklin Head Start: Sunset Ridge full day classes on Two-hour delay. Martin Luther King Center no a.m. classes. Kingspoint Christian School: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Two-hour delay. Pasco School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. No a.m. Tri-Tech. No zero-hour classes.
Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities
PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
Polygamous leader conspired from prison to help child wives escape foster care, feds say
A polygamous leader helped girls he considered his wives escape last month from Arizona group homes, according to an affidavit filed this week that alleges he did so from a federal prison. The filing said Samuel Rappylee Bateman helped orchestrate the escape in a series of video calls from the...
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
Searches in Tri-Cities lead to one of Eastern WA's largest drug seizures ever
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI’s Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force partnered with numerous Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies on December 14 to conduct multiple search warrants, leading to one of Eastern Washington’s largest drug seizures ever, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The...
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely. HiVE patrols are scheduled for December...
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down. "I am honored to become the next president...
Minnesota man who said he idolized mass shooters arrested after building arsenal of weapons, FBI says
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who said he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades from an FBI informant, according to charges filed this week.
School bus and truck crash near Kahlotus
The driver of a school bus was treated for minor injuries after crashing with a delivery truck near Kahlotus. No children were injured in the crash.
