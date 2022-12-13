ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater to be resurrected

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater has been a place for members of the community to put on and view theater since 1976, or at least it had been until the last show was put on there in 2013. A chance to see live summer theater again...
WALLA WALLA, WA
BMAC food bank in Walla Walla receives over $100K in donations

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- $101,564.39 was recently raised at the 12th annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank in Walla Walla. Barrel Full of Money is a joint effort by BMAC, Walla Walla Valley Wine, and other local business sponsors to raise funds to support local food pantries.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Oregon Fire Marshal announces Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant

SALEM, Ore. - The application period for an $18 million grant has been opened by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant aims to provide communities with resources to be better prepared for a wildfire. The grant is open to local governments, special districts, structural fire...
OREGON STATE
Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center's closure. In a press release,...
TOPPENISH, WA
PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery

WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
WASHINGTON STATE
Delays for regional schools on December 15

Benton Franklin Head Start: Sunset Ridge full day classes on Two-hour delay. Martin Luther King Center no a.m. classes. Kingspoint Christian School: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Two-hour delay. Pasco School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. No a.m. Tri-Tech. No zero-hour classes.
PASCO, WA
Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
PASCO, WA
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
KENNEWICK, WA
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Searches in Tri-Cities lead to one of Eastern WA's largest drug seizures ever

RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI’s Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force partnered with numerous Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies on December 14 to conduct multiple search warrants, leading to one of Eastern Washington’s largest drug seizures ever, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The...
TRI-CITIES, WA
WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks

WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely. HiVE patrols are scheduled for December...
WASHINGTON, DC
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
KENNEWICK, WA
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down. "I am honored to become the next president...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

