California State

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Speaks Out In First Interview In A Decade, Wonders Whether She’d Be Alive Without Conservatorship

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Britney Spears father Jamie – the subject of much scorn from the #FreeBritney movement – is speaking out for the first time in a decade. The 70-year-old defended his conduct during his daughter’s long conservatorship, musing at one point on whether she’d be alive without that interventon. Britney Spears has alarmed even her most ardent defenders recently with a spate of near-nude social media posts and erratic captions. The behavior has even led her husband to question them, although he said he would not attempt to curtail her actions. Jamie...
LOUISIANA STATE
aiexpress.io

AI art: Death of creative industry, or its savior?

With the arrival of AI-generated artwork and the proliferation of instruments like Midjourney, Secure Diffusion and DALL-E, questions have been rife in circles throughout the artistic business. Is that this a brief development? Or a would-be important software in artistic communication?. A fast look in any journal affords an eerie...
aiexpress.io

ArtStation backlash increases following AI art protest response

Artwork showcase platform ArtStation has provoked additional backlash following its response to a protest over AI-generated photographs. Latest developments in AI-powered picture turbines like DALL-E, Steady Diffusion, and Midjourney have raised many societal, authorized, and moral questions. The flexibility to quickly create artwork with only a textual content immediate is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

