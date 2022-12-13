In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Britney Spears father Jamie – the subject of much scorn from the #FreeBritney movement – is speaking out for the first time in a decade. The 70-year-old defended his conduct during his daughter’s long conservatorship, musing at one point on whether she’d be alive without that interventon. Britney Spears has alarmed even her most ardent defenders recently with a spate of near-nude social media posts and erratic captions. The behavior has even led her husband to question them, although he said he would not attempt to curtail her actions. Jamie...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO