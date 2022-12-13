Dec. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man will spend six months in jail for trying to steal a catalytic converter off of a vehicle over a weekend in late July. Dane M. Burke, 28, E11795 Birch Tree Lane, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of attempting to remove a vehicle's parts without consent and an unrelated felony count of possession of narcotic drugs.

FALL CREEK, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO