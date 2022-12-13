ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
deltastate.edu

Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
BATESVILLE, MS
okwnews.com

LeFlore County Commissioners Regular Meeting December 19, 2022

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, LEFLORE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA, HAS SCHEDULED A REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING FOR DECEMBER 19, 2022 AT 9:00 A.M. IN THE OFFICE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS. AGENDA: SECRETARY TO THE BOARD. 1. * CALL TO ORDER. 2. * MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S). 3. * PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and other recent arrests

On 12-10-2022, Marqualus Holmes, a 20 year old b/m from, Durant was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Officer Braxton Goza. On 12-10-2022, Jeremy Jenkins, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 12-10-2022,...
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

Three injured during severe storms in Sharkey County

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Sharkey County deputies said neighbors were able to help get the man out of his home. He was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition. Two other people […]
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Break-In, Property Damage, and More in Attala

8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Fairground St when multiple callers reported a possible break-in at a residence there. 10:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Dr regarding damaged property caused by a vehicle. 12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala

7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

