Popular restaurant chain opens another new Mississippi location
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Greenville.
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
‘All I could call is God’: Sharkey County neighbors pick up the pieces after storm
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A small town in Mississippi is picking up the pieces one day after a severe storm hit the area. Three people were injured during the storms in Sharkey County, and one person was injured in Hinds County. Homes, schools, and personal items were scattered in Anguilla. Rosie Hall, a resident, […]
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push
CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
LeFlore County Commissioners Regular Meeting December 19, 2022
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, LEFLORE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA, HAS SCHEDULED A REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING FOR DECEMBER 19, 2022 AT 9:00 A.M. IN THE OFFICE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS. AGENDA: SECRETARY TO THE BOARD. 1. * CALL TO ORDER. 2. * MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S). 3. * PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and other recent arrests
On 12-10-2022, Marqualus Holmes, a 20 year old b/m from, Durant was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Officer Braxton Goza. On 12-10-2022, Jeremy Jenkins, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 12-10-2022,...
Three injured during severe storms in Sharkey County
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Sharkey County deputies said neighbors were able to help get the man out of his home. He was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition. Two other people […]
Break-In, Property Damage, and More in Attala
8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Fairground St when multiple callers reported a possible break-in at a residence there. 10:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Dr regarding damaged property caused by a vehicle. 12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched...
School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala
7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
