Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
abc17news.com
Probation for ex-teacher in NY who gave teen vaccine dose
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former Long Island high school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents’ knowledge has been sentenced to community service and probation. On Friday, 55-year-old Laura Parker Russo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting the unauthorized practice of medicine on Friday. She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Russo was arrested at the beginning of January. Authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose. Prosecutors had initially charged her with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.
abc17news.com
Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, has sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland. The commission said Saturday that inspectors will examine disposal activity at injection well sites near the Friday earthquake. Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch said there are no reported injuries, minor damage to homes and no apparent damage to nearby oil and gas facilities. The Railroad Commission earlier this month directed producers to reduce injection volumes following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Mentone, about 90 miles west of Midland. Injection wells have been linked to earthquakes, including in neighboring Oklahoma.
abc17news.com
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors have rejected a new debt restructuring plan following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan late Friday that proposes to cut by nearly half the more than $10 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the largest of any local government agency. Board chairman David Skeel warned that residents and businesses in the U.S. territory will “shoulder the payments of this greatly reduced debt through their electricity bill.”
abc17news.com
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state’s strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude...
abc17news.com
Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program. He was charged with felony assault on Dec. 1. The athletic department announced his departure in a statement and said it would have no additional comment. Joseph is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her during a domestic dispute Nov. 30. He was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation. Joseph was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. He denied to police he assaulted the woman. His next court appearance is Jan. 30.
Comments / 0