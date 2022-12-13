Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Garrett's Kelham signs with Huntington for basketball
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior hooper Bailey Kelham signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Huntington University on Friday afternoon. Kelham committed to the Foresters and new head coach Darby Maggard in July. So far this season, Kelham has the Railroaders out to a 5-6...
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Kelham's double-double leads Garrett to 46-36 win
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The Garrett Railroaders closed out a 46-36 win over Concordia, moving their record to 5-6. Bailey Kelham -- the girls all-time leading scorer -- finished the game with a double-double scoring 19 points and snatching 13 rebounds. The Concordia Cadets fall to 4-9 on the season.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/16)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 16 area high school basketball games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Wayne holds off with 69-62 win, moves to 4-1 on season
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - After taking their first loss of the season to Fremont on Tuesday, the Wayne Generals boys basketball team bounced back with a 69-62 win over the New Haven Bulldogs. The Generals move to 4-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 1-4.
wfft.com
Eastside's Lower, McClain sign with Rock Valley College to play softball
BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) -- Eastside senior standout softball players Natalie Lower and Grace McClain signed their letters of intent to continue their softball careers at Rock Valley College on Thursday. Natalie Lower and Grace McClain Signing Day Gallery. The duo helped lead the Blazers to a 29-1 record, as well...
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North extends to 8-2 after win over Bishop Dwenger
The Huntington North Vikings move to 8-2 after securing a 60-21 victory over Bishop Dwenger. Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North extends to 8-2 after win over Bishop Dwenger. The Huntington North Vikings move to 8-2 after securing a 60-21 victory over Bishop Dwenger.
wfft.com
Roeder steps down as Southern Wells football coach
PONETO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mike Roeder has stepped down as the Southern Wells football coach after four seasons leading the program. Roeder went 2-28 during his time with the Raiders. He won two games in his inaugural season in 2019, but could not field a varsity squad in 2020. Southern...
wfft.com
Justin Goskowicz signing day full interview
Goskowicz talks about continuing his baseball career at the University of Saint Francis. Homestead's Justin Goskowicz joins Saint Francis baseball program. Homestead's Justin Goskowicz has decided to continue his baseball career at the University of Saint Francis.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs
The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one death and 514 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,714 cases and 1,220 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
wfft.com
Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
wfft.com
Two injured in crash after truck hit deer and oncoming vehicle
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured after a truck hit a deer, then an oncoming vehicle. Police say the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. Thursday. Codey W. Shetley, 22, of Auburn, was driving north on CR 27 and hit a deer that ran into the path of his truck.
wfft.com
Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
wfft.com
Light snow, turning colder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — As you get ready for the day Friday, layer up. It’s a cold and breezy end to the workweek. Afternoon temperatures top out in the low to mid 30s under a cloudy sky. If you factor in the wind, you’ll want to dress...
wfft.com
Striking musicians speak out against Fort Wayne Philharmonic wages and hours
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike hit its eighth day Thursday. Strikers say they want to return to work, but not under the current conditions. Striking musicians speak out against Fort Wayne Philharmonic wages and hours. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike hit its eighth day Thursday. Strikers say they...
WISH-TV
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
Officers arrived to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0