Ossian, IN

wfft.com

Garrett's Kelham signs with Huntington for basketball

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior hooper Bailey Kelham signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Huntington University on Friday afternoon. Kelham committed to the Foresters and new head coach Darby Maggard in July. So far this season, Kelham has the Railroaders out to a 5-6...
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

Eastside's Lower, McClain sign with Rock Valley College to play softball

BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) -- Eastside senior standout softball players Natalie Lower and Grace McClain signed their letters of intent to continue their softball careers at Rock Valley College on Thursday. Natalie Lower and Grace McClain Signing Day Gallery. The duo helped lead the Blazers to a 29-1 record, as well...
BUTLER, IN
wfft.com

Roeder steps down as Southern Wells football coach

PONETO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mike Roeder has stepped down as the Southern Wells football coach after four seasons leading the program. Roeder went 2-28 during his time with the Raiders. He won two games in his inaugural season in 2019, but could not field a varsity squad in 2020. Southern...
PONETO, IN
wfft.com

Justin Goskowicz signing day full interview

Goskowicz talks about continuing his baseball career at the University of Saint Francis. Homestead's Justin Goskowicz joins Saint Francis baseball program. Homestead's Justin Goskowicz has decided to continue his baseball career at the University of Saint Francis.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs

The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
doniphanherald.com

New truck stop planned for Crete

Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
CRETE, NE
wfft.com

Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Two injured in crash after truck hit deer and oncoming vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured after a truck hit a deer, then an oncoming vehicle. Police say the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. Thursday. Codey W. Shetley, 22, of Auburn, was driving north on CR 27 and hit a deer that ran into the path of his truck.
AUBURN, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Light snow, turning colder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — As you get ready for the day Friday, layer up. It’s a cold and breezy end to the workweek. Afternoon temperatures top out in the low to mid 30s under a cloudy sky. If you factor in the wind, you’ll want to dress...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
MUNCIE, IN

