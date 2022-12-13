Read full article on original website
Plans Confirmed for $350M+ Recycling Facility, 200 Jobs
Exurban confirmed plans to create up to 200 jobs in Fort Wayne with the construction of a zero-waste recycling facility for electronic scrap metals. The company was responding to a lawsuit that challenges the development. The new facility and company headquarters will be sited on 77 acres of industrial property,...
Southeast Grocery Store Progress Creates Mixed Emotions
Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in the process, the City of...
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
An Southwest Allen County Schools at-large seat decided in recount
Southwest Allen County Schools saw a recount today for one of two at-Large seats up for election in November. The public recount was held Friday morning in the Rousseau Center, following approval by an Allen County Superior Court judge. Incumbent candidate Doug Copley filed for the recount after losing his...
Community advocates, neighbors unhappy with Allen County Jail federal hearing proposal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - When Sunnymede Neighborhood President Emily Watkins attended an Allen County Board of Commissioners meeting after they proposed a new jail next to her neighborhood, she says she told them:. "Quite frankly, it’s offensive and oppressive with how they’ve completely left everyone out." She...
Winners confirmed in SACS school board recount
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election confirmed the winners and did not change the results. Doug Copley, who filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to Stephanie Veit, still came up short in the recount, according to the Allen County Election Board. Kim Moppert received more votes than Veit and Copley on election night in a race for the at-large seat of the school board, with the two who garnered the most votes taking seats.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one death and 514 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,714 cases and 1,220 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Fire district consolidation approved by commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said...
US 30 Corridor presentation draws out public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conversations continued on the U.S. 30 Corridor Project Thursday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave a presentation providing updates to a portion of the Corridor. INDOT laid out their plan for the U.S. 30 Corridor Project, specifically U.S. 30 between Kroemer Stalhut...
Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
Allen County Council approves land purchase for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Council approved purchase of land to be used for the new jail, in a meeting on Thursday. A federal judge ruled the current jail is overcrowded and violates the 8th and 14th Amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment. The judge ordered immediate action to fix the problem, leading to the Allen County Commissioners plan to build a new jail.
Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police welcomed three new members to the force this afternoon, but these officers take their payment in treats. Crash, Rock and Parys are the newest members of Fort Wayne’s K-9 unit. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating...
Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
Public missing from Parkview public forum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a meeting compelled by the Indiana legislature, Parkview Health Tuesday easily checked off two of the three requirements. Discuss the price of health services? Check. Discuss community contributions? Big check. Obtain feedback from the community?. No one from the community was in attendance.
Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative
Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!
The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
Fremont High School social media threat deemed false, students responsible taken in for questioning
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) - Fremont High School has deemed a possible social media threat received Thursday to be false. The possible threat "originated from an old picture that included a Fremont student" with a weapon that appeared to be "associated with an old online Tik Tok challenge," according to a release from Fremont Community Schools.
Indiana Tech to host MLK community celebration in January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Tech will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event will be at the Indiana Tech Snyder Academic Center Multi-Flex Theater, 1600 East Washington Boulevard, starting at 8:30 a.m., with check-in at 8 a.m. Steve...
