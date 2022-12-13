ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

buildingindiana.com

Plans Confirmed for $350M+ Recycling Facility, 200 Jobs

Exurban confirmed plans to create up to 200 jobs in Fort Wayne with the construction of a zero-waste recycling facility for electronic scrap metals. The company was responding to a lawsuit that challenges the development. The new facility and company headquarters will be sited on 77 acres of industrial property,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

An Southwest Allen County Schools at-large seat decided in recount

Southwest Allen County Schools saw a recount today for one of two at-Large seats up for election in November. The public recount was held Friday morning in the Rousseau Center, following approval by an Allen County Superior Court judge. Incumbent candidate Doug Copley filed for the recount after losing his...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Winners confirmed in SACS school board recount

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election confirmed the winners and did not change the results. Doug Copley, who filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to Stephanie Veit, still came up short in the recount, according to the Allen County Election Board. Kim Moppert received more votes than Veit and Copley on election night in a race for the at-large seat of the school board, with the two who garnered the most votes taking seats.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fire district consolidation approved by commissioners

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

US 30 Corridor presentation draws out public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conversations continued on the U.S. 30 Corridor Project Thursday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave a presentation providing updates to a portion of the Corridor. INDOT laid out their plan for the U.S. 30 Corridor Project, specifically U.S. 30 between Kroemer Stalhut...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Council approves land purchase for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Council approved purchase of land to be used for the new jail, in a meeting on Thursday. A federal judge ruled the current jail is overcrowded and violates the 8th and 14th Amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment. The judge ordered immediate action to fix the problem, leading to the Allen County Commissioners plan to build a new jail.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police welcomed three new members to the force this afternoon, but these officers take their payment in treats. Crash, Rock and Parys are the newest members of Fort Wayne’s K-9 unit. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Public missing from Parkview public forum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a meeting compelled by the Indiana legislature, Parkview Health Tuesday easily checked off two of the three requirements. Discuss the price of health services? Check. Discuss community contributions? Big check. Obtain feedback from the community?. No one from the community was in attendance.
INDIANA STATE
hhsspartana.com

Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative

Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!

The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
ANTWERP, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Tech to host MLK community celebration in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Tech will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event will be at the Indiana Tech Snyder Academic Center Multi-Flex Theater, 1600 East Washington Boulevard, starting at 8:30 a.m., with check-in at 8 a.m. Steve...
FORT WAYNE, IN

