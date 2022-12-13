Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (PFL), Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN), Citizens Financial Group (CFG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell 9.09% to $8.30 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today. 3D...
via.news
Duke Realty Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), FVCBankcorp (FVCB), LSB Industries (LXU) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
via.news
North European Oil Royality Trust, Lamar Advertising Company, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT), Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), KeyCorp (KEY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) 16.64 1.09% 11.12% 2022-11-23 01:13:07. 2 Lamar Advertising Company...
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Zai Lab And Celsius Holdings
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign rising 14.22% to $49.97 on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. DocuSign’s last close...
via.news
Brookfield Property Partners, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP) 16.05 -0.09% 10.29% 2022-12-16 14:54:10. 2 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Banco Santander Brasil, and ING Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Nano Dimension Stock Up Momentum With A 16% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped by a staggering 16.91% in 5 sessions from $2.07 at 16.91, to $2.42 at 12:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Professional Diversity Network And FedNat Holding Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Professional Diversity Network, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and Aspen Group. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Professional...
via.news
AbbVie And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), AbbVie (ABBV), Employers Holdings (EIG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Two Harbors Investment Corp, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) 16.17 0.19% 19.32% 2022-12-11 23:46:15. 2 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) 21.14...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Upwork Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Upwork‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% down. Upwork’s last close was $11.67, 67.65% below its 52-week high of $36.07. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Upwork (UPWK) rising 1.3% to $11.67. NASDAQ slid 0.76% to $11,170.89,...
via.news
Exact Sciences And Spectra Energy On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Exact Sciences, Nikola, and Neptune Wellness Solutions. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Exact Sciences...
via.news
Mesa Royalty Trust, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR), Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Moelis & Company (MC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) 16.58 4.67% 11.59% 2022-12-10 09:10:10. 2 Delek Logistics Partners, L.P....
via.news
Nano Dimension And Upland Software On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Nano Dimension, ImmunoGen, and Wipro Limited. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...
Comments / 0