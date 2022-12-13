ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (PFL), Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN), Citizens Financial Group (CFG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial...
INDIANA STATE
via.news

3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell 9.09% to $8.30 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today. 3D...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
via.news

North European Oil Royality Trust, Lamar Advertising Company, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT), Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), KeyCorp (KEY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) 16.64 1.09% 11.12% 2022-11-23 01:13:07. 2 Lamar Advertising Company...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Zai Lab And Celsius Holdings

(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news

DocuSign Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign rising 14.22% to $49.97 on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. DocuSign’s last close...
via.news

Brookfield Property Partners, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP) 16.05 -0.09% 10.29% 2022-12-16 14:54:10. 2 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure...
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

Nano Dimension Stock Up Momentum With A 16% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped by a staggering 16.91% in 5 sessions from $2.07 at 16.91, to $2.42 at 12:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

AbbVie And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), AbbVie (ABBV), Employers Holdings (EIG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Two Harbors Investment Corp, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) 16.17 0.19% 19.32% 2022-12-11 23:46:15. 2 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) 21.14...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Upwork Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Upwork‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% down. Upwork’s last close was $11.67, 67.65% below its 52-week high of $36.07. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Upwork (UPWK) rising 1.3% to $11.67. NASDAQ slid 0.76% to $11,170.89,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...

