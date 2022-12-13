CINCINNATI — Led by Viktor Lakhin’s 17 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the La Salle Explorers 78-60 on Saturday. The Bearcats are now 8-4 on the season, while the Explorers fell to 5-6. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO