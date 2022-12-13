Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC gives disappointing news ahead of Bengals matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and as we all know, this isn’t your father’s -or even grandfather’s- Bengals team. This is the new-age Bengals, aka the defending AFC champs, led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. So, when it comes...
Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer. “We’re going to grind it out until they tell us there’s no more ball left to play,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason. They blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime.
Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
atozsports.com
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders to get two key offensive players back for game vs. Patriots
Derek Carr and the Raiders offense will be getting some significant reinforcement. The Raiders have activated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow from injured reserve, reports ESPN’s Field Yates. Waller hasn’t seen the field since October, but it took the front office a month to finally...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Tannehill gest honest about Titans struggles
Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be cruising toward the postseason with a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. But after three straight losses and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson, the team looks to be in a slight state of disorder. However, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to look at things with a calm, level-headed approach.
atozsports.com
Titans place key playmaker on IR
Injuries, among other issues, have derailed the Tennessee Titans’ season for the second consecutive year. The hits keep coming for Tennessee, as running back Dontrell Hilliard is the latest Titan to land on Injured Reserve. Hilliard, who serves as the change of pace back for Derrick Henry, was carted...
atozsports.com
A Power-5 program just gave Tennessee a recruiting ‘cheat code’ and the Vols need to immediately utilize it
A Power-5 program gave the Tennessee Vols (and all of college football) a recruiting cheat code this week. And UT needs to immediately utilize it. Purdue hired former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach this week. Brees will help Purdue with bowl prep and he’ll be able to recruit as well.
NFL owners approve league financing for Tennessee Titans' $2.1 billion stadium plan
The National Football League will help finance a new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville if Metro Council members approve the proposal to build a $2.1 billion venue a few blocks from the deteriorating Nissan Stadium next year. NFL owners approved a combination of loans and grants valued at $200 million for the project at their meeting on Wednesday, the Titans confirmed. The funds were approved as part of the league’s G4 Stadium Program. ...
Ravens' value pick LB David Ojabo expected to make NFL debut this week
The Ravens‘ pass rush could receive a huge boost today as rookie second-round pick David Ojabo is reportedly set to make his NFL debut, according to Rich Eisen of NFL Network. Ojabo was a first-round talent who dropped to the second round of the draft when he suffered a...
Panthers plan to conduct an expansive search to replace Matt Rhule
The Panthers’ climb back into relative contention — due to the NFC South’s collective struggles — stands to boost Steve Wilks‘ chances of becoming the first interim HC to stay on as his team’s full-time leader in six years. But that is not considered the most likely path for the Panthers.
Jerry Jones: ‘Odell’s going to join us’
After the Odell Beckham Jr. market looked to be cooling, Jerry Jones is accelerating it to the point he expects the eight-year veteran to sign with the Cowboys soon. Jones had said Beckham playing in the regular season would factor in heavily to a Cowboys signing, but even after OBJ made comments indicating he would prefer to join a team with the intent of preparing for the playoffs, the longtime owner expects this agreement to go through.
Titans president shares ‘OneCommunity’ vision for new stadium
For the Tennessee Titans, building a new stadium also means strengthening "OneCommunity" for Nashville, according to Titans President & CEO Burke Nihill.
