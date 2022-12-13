ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC gives disappointing news ahead of Bengals matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and as we all know, this isn’t your father’s -or even grandfather’s- Bengals team. This is the new-age Bengals, aka the defending AFC champs, led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. So, when it comes...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer. “We’re going to grind it out until they tell us there’s no more ball left to play,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason. They blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee

2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
thecomeback.com

Ryan Tannehill gest honest about Titans struggles

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be cruising toward the postseason with a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. But after three straight losses and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson, the team looks to be in a slight state of disorder. However, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to look at things with a calm, level-headed approach.
atozsports.com

Titans place key playmaker on IR

Injuries, among other issues, have derailed the Tennessee Titans’ season for the second consecutive year. The hits keep coming for Tennessee, as running back Dontrell Hilliard is the latest Titan to land on Injured Reserve. Hilliard, who serves as the change of pace back for Derrick Henry, was carted...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

NFL owners approve league financing for Tennessee Titans' $2.1 billion stadium plan

The National Football League will help finance a new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville if Metro Council members approve the proposal to build a $2.1 billion venue a few blocks from the deteriorating Nissan Stadium next year. NFL owners approved a combination of loans and grants valued at $200 million for the project at their meeting on Wednesday, the Titans confirmed. The funds were approved as part of the league’s G4 Stadium Program. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Jerry Jones: ‘Odell’s going to join us’

After the Odell Beckham Jr. market looked to be cooling, Jerry Jones is accelerating it to the point he expects the eight-year veteran to sign with the Cowboys soon. Jones had said Beckham playing in the regular season would factor in heavily to a Cowboys signing, but even after OBJ made comments indicating he would prefer to join a team with the intent of preparing for the playoffs, the longtime owner expects this agreement to go through.
