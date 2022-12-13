UP Xtreme i12: AAEON introduces Intel Alder Lake-P powered SBCs with LPDDR5 RAM and 40-pin expansion headers

Read full article on original website
Pine64 announces PineTab2 Linux tablet powered by Rockchip RK3566
Pine64, the makers of inexpensive Linux gadgets like the Pinebook Pro and PinePhone, today announced the PineTab2. The tablet will use a Rockchip SoC and run Linux. It will ship sometime in February after the Chinese New Year. DIY Linux / Unix Tablet. Pine64 is well-known for making affordable open-source...
Alleged Intel Core i9-13900KS Cinebench R23 score surfaces online
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has been benchmarked on Cinebench R23, where it scores 2,366 and 40,998 in the single and multi-threaded tests. It bests both the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, albeit by a narrow margin. Desktop Intel Raptor Lake Leaks / Rumors. Intel's fastest Raptor Lake...
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 outperforms the Apple A16 Bionic in GPU tests
MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo's new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.
Deal | XFX Speedster SWFT319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CORE now 23% off on Amazon
After only 82 user ratings on Amazon, the XFX Speedster SWFT319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CORE video card has a score of 4.5/5 stars. This figure comes as the result of 75% perfect scores, 10% 4/5 ratings, and 8% 3/5 reviews. The breakdown by feature highlights only three attributes, namely gaming performance (4.6/5), value for money (4.5), and noise level (4.3).
Realme GT Neo 5 takes on a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra look in new renders
The Realme GT Neo 3 was unique in that it debuted as SKUs that varied by charging speed as well as RAM and internal storage, the higher-end of which introduced the OEM's fastest wired standard to date. Despite this, the smartphone launched in a chassis that, with its Cyclops-like rear camera hump, stood out in a potentially polarizing manner in 2022.
Raspberry Pi Foundation shares supply chain issues update while announcing Pi Zero and Pi Zero W price rises
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has offered some clarity about the state of supply issues affecting it. To recap, Eben Upton explained last month in an interview with Micro Center that Raspberry Pi shortages would extend deep into 2023. As we discussed then, Upton hoped availability would improve by the end of next year, albeit without providing specifics.
Xiaomi Mobile SSD 1 TB with 2,000 Mbps transfer speeds arrives
The Xiaomi Mobile SSD 1 TB is now crowdfunding in China. The campaign already has over 10,000 supporters, raising upwards of 1.5 million yuan (~US$215,245). The large-capacity gadget has read and write speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps, allowing you to transfer an average 4K movie file in around one minute.
Poco F5 GT and Redmi K60 Gaming Edition in doubt as Xiaomi hints at gaming smartphone policy change
Xiaomi has released several gaming-focused smartphones over the past year, with phones bearing the "GT" branding seeking to provide premium performance at a low price. In addition to that, the company has also launched smartphones—like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Poco F4 GT—with flagship SoCs but otherwise mid-range specs designed for gaming. It appears things may be set to change, however.
OPPO showcases all-glass smartphone concept alongside next-gen mobile device tech prototypes
Accessory Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. Most of OPPO's freshly-completed Inno Day 2022 event consisted of debuts for products intended for an imminent release to the market. However, the OEM also put some of its concepts for devices that might come after them on display. They include...
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online
All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra avoids cooling system cost-cutting measures but standard model may suffer
Apparent details of the cooling systems being used throughout the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced, and it could make for worrying reading for those planning a purchase of the standard Galaxy S23 model. According to @OreXda, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be fitted with a nifty vapor chamber (VC) as part of its cooling system while the Galaxy S23+ will have to settle for heatpipe-based cooling. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 will purportedly come with no specific cooling system, presumably beyond some flexible graphite sheets and carefully placed components.
MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED: New details leak for upcoming Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor with KVM switch
MSI may have revealed the MEG 342C QD-OLED over six months ago, but the company has not shared any other details about the gaming monitor since. However, Twitter leaker @g01d3nm4ng0 has got their hands on images that appear to have been taken from presentation slides. Hence, it seems likely that MSI will showcase the MEG 342C QD-OLED again next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
OPPO Find N2 Flip launches with a bigger outer display and battery than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
After weeks of teasers, OPPO has finally debuted its latest generation of foldables: the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Both devices launched hours ago in China, and appear designed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 respectively—with the Find N2 Flip, in particular, looking like a proper rival.
Core i9-13900KS multi-core performance appears 10.5% and 13% faster vs Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X in valid Geekbench listing
Rumors concerning Intel’s eventual Raptor Lake-S refresh are swirling around the internet. Per a roadmap chart shared by @9550pro, Intel is looking to release the new Raptor Lake SKUs in Q3’23. The most prominent of the refreshed CPUs is reported to be the Core i9-13900KS that is expected to be the world’s first 6 GHz retail processor.
Dasung Link: Companion for Android and iOS launches with 6.7-inch E Ink display
Dasung has introduced the Link, a potentially intriguing option for those are fans of E Ink displays and E Ink devices. According to the manufacturer, the Dasung Link serves as a smartphone's second display, allowing you to read eBooks, emails or long form articles on an E Ink display, rather than an IPS or OLED one. In theory, this could reduce eye strain and even improve your smartphone's battery life because of the low-powered nature the Dasung Link's E Ink display.
Leaked PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs suggest RTX 4070 Ti is just a rebadged RTX 4080 12 GB
Ever since Nvidia scrapped the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB, speculation has been high that the company will bring the GPU back as the RTX 4070 Ti. Earlier this month, we saw an ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti appear on Italian retailer Drako.it with a January 5 release date. Thanks to VideoCardz, it now appears that Nvidia will almost certainly launch the ill-fated RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti.
ViewSonic LS610WH and LS610HDH LED projectors arrive with 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness
The ViewSonic LS610 Series LED Projector has been unveiled. Two new projectors are included in the range, the LS610WH and the LS610HDH, designed for use in the meeting room, classroom or commercial spaces. The LED light source in both devices has a 30,000-hour life expectancy and up to 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness.
Full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs posted as huge Galaxy S23 series dummy unit image dump leaves nothing to the imagination
A couple of big Galaxy S23-related leaks have hit the Internet, with TENAA revealing key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and /Leaks offering up a huge selection of images showing dummy units of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The TENAA listing is for a device model SM-S9180, which has been accepted as being the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As can be seen in the screenshot posted below, the key specifications are included, such as the 8-core processor with a CPU frequency of up to 3.36 GHz (optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and the choice of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. There are also storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB listed.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 specifications leak online
The possibility of NVIDIA releasing more Ada Lovelace-based graphics cards is hotting up as CES 2023 nears. With the RTX 4080 12 GB expected to arrive during next year's conference as the RTX 4070 Ti, @kopite7kimi also alleges that NVIDIA has the RTX 4070 in development, as well as the RTX 4060 Ti. The launch of both graphics cards remains a mystery for now, but the information provided by @kopite7kimi allows us to draw comparisons between the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti, which is rumoured to feature almost the same specifications as the cancelled RTX 4080 12 GB.
OPPO Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray launches as a Ski Edition of the flagship smartwatch
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartwatch Tablet Wearable. OPPO unveiled its Find N2 and N2 Flip as long-awaited updates to the company's foldable smartphone line-up, and did not even stop there, refreshing some existing devices with new colorway and themes into the bargain. Liks its traditionally rigid forebear, the curved OPPO...
