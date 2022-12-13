UP Xtreme i12: AAEON introduces Intel Alder Lake-P powered SBCs with LPDDR5 RAM and 40-pin expansion headers

A couple of big Galaxy S23-related leaks have hit the Internet, with TENAA revealing key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and /Leaks offering up a huge selection of images showing dummy units of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The TENAA listing is for a device model SM-S9180, which has been accepted as being the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As can be seen in the screenshot posted below, the key specifications are included, such as the 8-core processor with a CPU frequency of up to 3.36 GHz (optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and the choice of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. There are also storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB listed.

