notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra avoids cooling system cost-cutting measures but standard model may suffer
Apparent details of the cooling systems being used throughout the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced, and it could make for worrying reading for those planning a purchase of the standard Galaxy S23 model. According to @OreXda, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be fitted with a nifty vapor chamber (VC) as part of its cooling system while the Galaxy S23+ will have to settle for heatpipe-based cooling. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 will purportedly come with no specific cooling system, presumably beyond some flexible graphite sheets and carefully placed components.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11: First official teaser for the upcoming flagship Android smartphone finally drops during the brand's latest keynote
OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship Android smartphone is called the 11 today (December 17, 2022). The brand has also dropped an official preview clip that seems to confirm a premium design update in line with the device's leaks to date. Its launch date remains a mystery, however, as OnePlus preferred to devote its birthday speech to its future instead.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus first-gen mechanical keyboard production teased during global anniversary celebration
Accessory Desktop Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Gaming Software Windows Linux / Unix. OnePlus' ongoing global 9th anniversary event of today (December 17, 2022) has served in part to unleash its ambitions to get into markets far beyond its traditionally Android-based origins with its new "Featuring X" range. These, apparently, include the PC sector - in terms of peripherals, at least.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 specs leak points to a beefed-up Android smartphone just an inch away from Pro status
The OPPO Find X6 is projected to launch as a premium Android smartphone, albeit one overshadowed by the debut of a Pro counterpart on the same day. However, according to the latest rumors, the OEM has furnished both X6 variants with all of its latest top-end specs - with the exception of one. Then again, the resulting camera upgrades could leave it thicker and heavier then potential rivals like the new Xiaomi 13.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 outperforms the Apple A16 Bionic in GPU tests
MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo's new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray launches as a Ski Edition of the flagship smartwatch
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartwatch Tablet Wearable. OPPO unveiled its Find N2 and N2 Flip as long-awaited updates to the company's foldable smartphone line-up, and did not even stop there, refreshing some existing devices with new colorway and themes into the bargain. Liks its traditionally rigid forebear, the curved OPPO...
notebookcheck.net
Valve comments on Steam Deck 2, Steam Controller 2 and Steam Machines while dismissing AMD Ryzen 7 6800U handhelds
The Verge has managed to tease a few details from Valve about upcoming hardware. While Valve has been open of its plan to bring 'new versions of Steam Deck to market', Valve's Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais, a UX designer and a developer respectively, have provided more information about the company's direction of travel for the next few years.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip launches with a bigger outer display and battery than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
After weeks of teasers, OPPO has finally debuted its latest generation of foldables: the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Both devices launched hours ago in China, and appear designed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 respectively—with the Find N2 Flip, in particular, looking like a proper rival.
notebookcheck.net
Realme GT Neo 5 takes on a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra look in new renders
The Realme GT Neo 3 was unique in that it debuted as SKUs that varied by charging speed as well as RAM and internal storage, the higher-end of which introduced the OEM's fastest wired standard to date. Despite this, the smartphone launched in a chassis that, with its Cyclops-like rear camera hump, stood out in a potentially polarizing manner in 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Dasung Link: Companion for Android and iOS launches with 6.7-inch E Ink display
Dasung has introduced the Link, a potentially intriguing option for those are fans of E Ink displays and E Ink devices. According to the manufacturer, the Dasung Link serves as a smartphone's second display, allowing you to read eBooks, emails or long form articles on an E Ink display, rather than an IPS or OLED one. In theory, this could reduce eye strain and even improve your smartphone's battery life because of the low-powered nature the Dasung Link's E Ink display.
notebookcheck.net
MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED: New details leak for upcoming Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor with KVM switch
MSI may have revealed the MEG 342C QD-OLED over six months ago, but the company has not shared any other details about the gaming monitor since. However, Twitter leaker @g01d3nm4ng0 has got their hands on images that appear to have been taken from presentation slides. Hence, it seems likely that MSI will showcase the MEG 342C QD-OLED again next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | AMD Ryzen 9 5950X drops below US$500 on Amazon
More than two years ago, on November 5, 2020, AMD released the top-of-the-line enthusiast processor Ryzen 9 5950X. While its siblings, namely the Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 9 5900X, are 12-core processors with 24 threads, the Ryzen 9 5950X sports 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock value is 3.4 GHz across all cores and single-core boost speeds go as high as 4.9 GHz. The default TDP value of 105 W will increase depending on the overclocking settings. This processor comes unlocked and is very easy to push above the default clocks.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged Intel Core i9-13900KS Cinebench R23 score surfaces online
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has been benchmarked on Cinebench R23, where it scores 2,366 and 40,998 in the single and multi-threaded tests. It bests both the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, albeit by a narrow margin. Desktop Intel Raptor Lake Leaks / Rumors. Intel's fastest Raptor Lake...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G53: New mid-range smartphone showcased with performance upgrades over Moto G52 before global introduction
Motorola has unveiled the Moto G53 in China as it kicks off another generation of the Moto G series. Offered with the Snapdragon 480 Plus, the Moto G53 has a 5G modem, a 5,000 mAh battery and an IPS display that resolves at 120 Hz. The Moto G53 starts at CNY 899 (~US$129), too.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online
All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
notebookcheck.net
Full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs posted as huge Galaxy S23 series dummy unit image dump leaves nothing to the imagination
A couple of big Galaxy S23-related leaks have hit the Internet, with TENAA revealing key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and /Leaks offering up a huge selection of images showing dummy units of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The TENAA listing is for a device model SM-S9180, which has been accepted as being the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As can be seen in the screenshot posted below, the key specifications are included, such as the 8-core processor with a CPU frequency of up to 3.36 GHz (optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and the choice of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. There are also storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB listed.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla starts offering Model Y and Model 3 discounts in Europe as Ford ups the F-150 Lightning price
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro model now starts from US$55,974, up from the US$52,000 starting price introduced in October that was in its turn increased from US$47,000 back in August. Ford's electric pickup price has thus been upped by about US$16,000 since the introduction of the F-150 Lightning Pro trim at US$40,000.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mobile SSD 1 TB with 2,000 Mbps transfer speeds arrives
The Xiaomi Mobile SSD 1 TB is now crowdfunding in China. The campaign already has over 10,000 supporters, raising upwards of 1.5 million yuan (~US$215,245). The large-capacity gadget has read and write speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps, allowing you to transfer an average 4K movie file in around one minute.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung prepping foldable OLED display laptop with the largest screen diagonal when closed
Tucked in an industry report about Samsung's production plans for laptops with OLED displays comes the tip that it is also preparing to release one with a foldable 17.3-inch panel of its own come 2023. Samsung was supposed to out it this year, but has apparently postponed the launch for reasons that are not shared by the industry insiders in the Korean media report citing research firm Omdia.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6 Pro to gain 1080p display mode in next Android 13 quarterly update
9to5Google has discovered information within Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 about the Pixel 6 Pro, the battery life of which remains a drawback over a year after its introduction. For context, the Pixel 6 Pro fell well short of the iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro despite having significantly larger batteries than both smartphones. According to the website, the first beta of Android 13's next quarterly update includes a 1080p display mode setting for the Pixel 6 Pro, a feature that the Pixel 7 Pro has shipped with since launch day.
