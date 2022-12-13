Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing HomesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph
Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vienna Mathews can't hang with Andover Pymatuning Valley
Playing with a winning hand, Andover Pymatuning Valley trumped Vienna Mathews 79-68 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Vienna Mathews and Andover Pymatuning Valley played in a 55-44 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Wooster puts down Mt. Vernon
Wooster recorded a big victory over Mt. Vernon 49-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wooster jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
Early-season upsets bring major changes to cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time this season there was a big upset in girls basketball, which caused the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 to undergo some major shuffling. In fact, there were two big upsets, and both of them involved Medina. Unfortunately for the Bees and coach...
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
richlandsource.com
Canfield shuts off the power on Struthers
Canfield earned a convincing 46-16 win over Struthers in Ohio girls basketball action on December 16. Last season, Canfield and Struthers squared off with January 25, 2022 at Canfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lyndhurst Brush takes victory lap past East Cleveland Shaw
Lyndhurst Brush showed it had the juice to douse East Cleveland Shaw in a points barrage during a 60-11 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on November 30, Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Madison in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger squeaks past Andover Pymatuning Valley in tight tilt
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Kinsman Badger did just enough to beat Andover Pymatuning Valley 55-49 on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Kinsman Badger faced off on January 24, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe ends the party for Orwell Grand Valley
No quarter was granted as Wickliffe blunted Orwell Grand Valley's plans 68-50 at Wickliffe High on December 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Wickliffe faced off on February 15, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School. For more, click here.
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. turns Tarblooders into champions -- and better young men: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You don’t win a state championship in football or any other team sport without a capable coach. And no football program in Metro Cleveland has had a more capable one than Glenville High School. That coach is Ted Ginn Sr., and Ginn brought the city...
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair
Kinsman Badger lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Cortland Maplewood for a 72-47 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger played in a 59-49 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Struthers unleashes full fury on Cortland Lakeview
Struthers controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-44 win against Cortland Lakeview in Ohio girls basketball on December 15. Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Struthers squared off with February 12, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
richlandsource.com
Southington Chalker dims lights on Cortland Maplewood
Impressive was a ready adjective for Southington Chalker's 49-19 throttling of Cortland Maplewood in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Southington Chalker opened with a 14-2 advantage over Cortland Maplewood through the first quarter.
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
